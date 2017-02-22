Kerry delegates back Paraic Duffy’s All-Ireland proposals

Kerry delegates have backed Paraic Duffy’s proposed changes to the All-Ireland senior football championship.

The most eye-catching of the motions going before Congress this weekend is the plan to replace the quarter-finals with a group stage contested by the four provincial champions and the four round 4 qualifier winners.

This would result in two groups of four and every team would play one home match, one away match, and one match in Croke Park.

Those attending the monthly meeting of the Kerry County Committee broadly endorsed the creation of the so-called ‘Super 8’ format while delegates also favoured an August date for the All-Ireland SFC final.

Kerry are also set to back motion 36 which proposes that three-fifths (60%) is enough to carry a motion rather the current two-thirds of those voting. However Kerry chiefs are against using a simple majority.

Delegates also spoke very strongly in favour of a motion which would allow 16-year-olds play adult club football. Currently, the minimum age is 17. Cordal delegate Jimmy Roche felt that the move would help small clubs which are struggling with the impact of rural depopulation.

Chairman of the Parish Rule Committee Joe Crowley revealed that a county board delegation will be speaking to South Kerry clubs this week to discuss the crisis which has severely depleted playing numbers in the area.

County Board chairman Tim Murphy expressed confidence that an extra 1,000 tickets would be made available for the Allianz League game between Kerry and Dublin at Austin Stack Park, Tralee on March 18.

The game was deemed a sellout last week, however 1,000 extra tickets may be allocated pending a health and safety inspection on Friday.

Treasurer Dermot Lynch in reply to a query about a possible late rush at the turnstiles on the night due the Ireland v England rugby match which kicks off at 5pm confirmed that extra turnstiles will be in operation.

“We had 20 turnstiles in operation for the Mayo game and they take 600 patrons per hour.

“We have planned to open three extra for this game so hopefully we will be able to cope with any late rush.”

Meanwhile, Brian Sugrue from Renard was ratified as this seasons Kerry U21 captain while county secretary Peter Twiss informed delegates that the Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney will be a 2023 World Cup venue, providing Ireland’s bid is successful in November.