It is precisely because they understand this is a brilliant Dublin team Kerry people are so exercised, writes Paul Rouse.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
We may become Donald Trump’s EU lapdog
An Garda Síochána and Nóirín O’Sullivan are not the same
If you want to predict if the eurozone will survive - follow the money
Will Dutch rejection of so called 'populism' impact elsewhere in Europe?
Breaking Stories
Matt Fitzpatrick shares lead with Emiliano Grillo as Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson struggle
Jose Mourinho laments United's fixture list saying: 'We have lots of enemies'
Man Utd struggle past Rostov to progress into quarter-finals
Ruby Walsh talks about his prospects for Gold Cup day at Cheltenham
Lifestyle
Celebrating all things Irish goes global on St Patrick's Day
Ask Audrey: Will the Cork Flood Plan walls stop the lower orders from fishing in the Lee?
Dickie Rock still going strong after more than 50 years in the music business
Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover reflects on ups and downs of a life in heavy rock
More From The Irish Examiner