Kerry changes for Rossie game

Kerry, who travel to Dr Hyde Park to face Roscommon in Division 1 of the Allianz FL tomorrow (2pm), have two changes in personnel, as well as a number of positional switches, following their loss to Monaghan.

With full-back Mark Griffin missing out, Donnchadh Walsh returns at left half-forward after suspension, prompting a chain reaction. Paul Murphy drops to the half-back line while Ronan Shanahan moves from 7 to 4 with Killian Young now at full-back.

In attack, Barry John Keane is named at corner-forward with Jack Savage switching to centre-forward and Jonathan Lyne dropping out of the starting 15. For Roscommon, Darren O’Malley replaces Colm Lavin in goal and Cian Connolly comes in for Tom Corcoran.

David Drake for Conor O’Shea is the only change on the Mayo team for their trip to Croke Park to play Dublin tonight (7pm).

Cork have named the side which began against Fermanagh for their Division 2 joust with Clare in Cusack Park.

In the Allianz HL Division 1A, there are two changes for Clare, who face Tipperary in Thurles. Patrick Kelly replaces Donal Tuohy in goal while Cathal McInerney is in at corner-forward for Shane O’Donnell.

Tipp include Ronan Maher, debutant Barry Heffernan, Noel McGrath and John O’Dwyer in place of Pádraic Maher, Kieran Bergin, Jason Forde and Dan McCormack.

Jason Cleere makes his debut for Kilkenny as one of four changes for the game against Cork in Nowlan Park. He is named at centre-back with Paddy Deegan at midfield while Colin Fennelly and Conor Martin come into the attack. Evan Cody, Joey Holden, Liam Blanchfield and Kevin Kelly are the players omitted.

Coming off defeat to Dublin, Cork have three changes – Damien Cahalane, Dean Brosnan and Conor Lehane are in for David Griffin, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Patrick Horgan.

Dublin, who host Waterford tonight, keep faith with the 15 who began in the win over the Rebels.

The Gaelic Grounds will undergo an inspection this morning ahead of tonight’s scheduled Division 1B game between Limerick and Offaly.

KERRY (FL v Roscommon):

B Kealy (Kilcummin); S Enright (Tarbert), K Young (Renard), R Shanahan (Austin Stacks); P Murphy (Rathmore), T Morley (Templenoe), P Crowley (Laune Rangers); D Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys), J Barry (Na Gaeil); K McCarthy (Kilcummin), J Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys), D Walsh (Cromane); BJ Keane (Kerins O’Rahillys), P Geaney (Dingle), J O’Donoghue (Dr Crokes).

CORK (FL v Clare):

K O’Halloran (Bishopstown); M Shields (St Finbarr’s), Tom Clancy (Clonakilty), K Crowley (Millstreet); Tomás Clancy (Fermoy), J Loughrey (Mallow), S Cronin (Nemo Rangers); A Walsh (Kanturk), R Deane (Bantry Blues); Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh), L Connolly (Nemo Rangers), J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers); N Coakley (St Jude’s, Dublin), D O’Connor (Ballydesmond), P Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers).

CORK (HL v Kilkenny):

A Nash (Kanturk); K Burke (Midleton), D Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), C Spillane (Castlelyons); C Joyce (Na Piarsaigh), M Ellis (Millstreet), M Coleman (Blarney); D Kearney (Sarsfields), B Coleman (Youghal); D Brosnan (Glen Rovers), C Lehane (Midleton), S Kingston (Douglas); A Cadogan (Douglas), S Harnedy (St Ita’s), L Meade (Newcestown).

KILKENNY (HL v Cork):

E Murphy (Glenmore); P Murphy (Danesfort), P Walsh (Tullaroan), C O’Shea (Clara); C Fogarty (Erin’s Own), J Cleere (Bennettsbridge), K Joyce (Rower-Inistioge); C Buckley (Dicksboro), P Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels); TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), C Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks), R Leahy (Rower-Inistioge); R Hogan (Danesfort), C Martin (Emeralds), W Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon).

WATERFORD (HL v Dublin):

I O’Regan (Mount Sion); S Fives (Tourin), B Coughlan (Ballygunner), N Connor (Passage); T de Búrca (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg), A Gleeson (Mount Sion), S Daniels (De La Salle); J Barron (Fourmilewater), C Gleeson (Fourmilewater); K Moran (De La Salle), Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner), M Walsh (Stradbally); P Curran (Dungarvan), Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart), Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart).

KERRY (HL v Wexford):

M Stackpoole (Lixnaw); K Carmody (Causeway), R Horgan (St Brendan’s), S Weir (Crotta O’Neills); J O’Connor (Abbeydorney), B Murphy (Causeway), D Dineen (St Brendan’s); J Goulding (Ballyduff), P O’Connor (Kilmoyley); D Collins (Kilmoyley), P Kelly (Clarecastle), C Harty (Causeway); J Conway (Crotta O’Neills), P Boyle (Ballyduff), J Buckley (Lixnaw).

