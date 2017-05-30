Kerry chairman won’t ‘add further fuel to the fire’

Kerry County Board chairman Tim Murphy declined to comment on the Brendan O’Sullivan anti- doping violation controversy at Kerry County Committee meeting last night, saying he did not want to “add further fuel to the fire”.

A number of delegates, including St Michaels/ Foilmore delegate William Goggin, questioned the handling of the affair but Mr Murphy refused to be drawn on the issue other than to reiterate what was posted in their statement on the Kerry GAA website on Sunday.

“It would be inappropriate for us to make any further comment while Sports Ireland is still completing the process on the matter,” said Murphy. “They are the body responsible for this, not us, and I don’t want to add further fuel to the fire by speculating on it any further. There are a number of background issues with this case that prevent us from making any further comment on it, matters which will become apparent when the process is fully concluded,” he said.

Kilcummin delegate Dermot Moynihan said the matter was handled very badly and to have to wait over 12 months is wrong but the chairman refused to be drawn on the matter but did confirm Brendan O’Sullivan is free to play both county and club football.

Chairman Murphy informed delegates at last night’s meeting Kerry’s new training headquarters will be ready by the end of June though the lights will not be installed. He also revealed clubs delegates along with chairmen and secretaries will be invited to an open day in mid-July to view the state of the art Centre of Excellence.

There was some disquiet expressed by a number of delegates about the fixing of SFC games on a Friday night last with St Kieran’s being upset about being asked to travel to Gallarus to play West Kerry but CCC chairman Peter Twiss said the games simply had to be played to enable round three to played on the weekend after the Munster Final. “If we did not play the games on Friday night there would have a backlog later on,” said Twiss. “We were there a few years ago and we are not going there again. Maybe next year there will be a more windows to play games hopefully with a new fixtures structure.”

Meanwhile Kerry junior manager, Jimmy Keane of Brosna has named his management team which was ratified at County Committee. His selectors are Paul Quinn (An Ghaeltacht), Niall O’Mahony (Spa) and John O’Connell (Tarbert). Kerry will play Limerick in the Munster Junior semi -final as a curtain raiser to the senior semi-final in Cusack Park on the weekend after next.

The Kerry SHC draw made before last night’s County Committee meeting sees three in row seeking Kilmoyley face off against Crotta O’Neill’s. However, the tie of the opening round looks to be Causeway against neighbours St Brendan’s.

