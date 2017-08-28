Kerry boss Éamonn Fitzmaurice to mull over his future

Éamonn Fitzmaurice will take some time out to assess his future following Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat.

In his five seasons in charge, the Finuge man has an unbeaten record in Munster and guided the Kingdom to one All-Ireland title and three All-Ireland finals.

He has a year remaining in his current term, which was agreed last September.

“I haven’t thought about the future, to be honest. We were all so zoned in on today (Saturday), that was our only focus.

“Any time there’s a loss we’re all going to think and reconsider and see what the best way forward for Kerry is, and we’ll do that over the next couple of weeks.”

As his thirtysomethings also consider staying involved in the set-up, Fitzmaurice stressed the demands that inter-county football places on players.

“I don’t think we’ve that many older fellas as we did in the last couple of years.

“I think all of them can play on if they want to, but it’s a huge commitment. People don’t realise, people don’t have a clue (about the sacrifices).

“The only people that know really are wives and girlfriends, that’s it. Parents don’t even know.

“It’s absolutely a massive, massive commitment and the lads will make their own minds up in their own time and they’ll deserve that much at least, to be allowed that space and decide if they have the appetite.”

As Kerry bid for a record-breaking fourth consecutive All-Ireland minor title next month, he knows Kerry’s future is in good hands regardless of Saturday’s result.

“There’s great talent coming through and that’s a challenge, getting that talent up to senior level and getting them ready.

There is massive talent coming through but that doesn’t equate to success. It’s hard to win All-Irelands despite what people talk about: Soft All-Irelands... it’s hard to win them. That’s a positive challenge getting them up to the level required.”