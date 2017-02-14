Home»Sport»Soccer

Kerrigan says Cork ready for five-game in Division Two battle

Tuesday, February 14, 2017
By John Fogarty
GAA Correspondent

Cork captain Paul Kerrigan admits their aim must be to win their remaining five games after picking up just one point from their opening two matches in Division Two of the Allianz League.

Having been on the road for the first two fixtures, three of the remaining matches come in Páirc Uí Rinn, starting with Fermanagh on Sunday week. After Galway deprived them of a win in Salthill nine days ago, Kerrigan was dejected by the team’s performance against Kildare in Newbridge on Sunday but maintains their promotion hopes are far from dead.

“You probably couldn’t have had a harder start to the league. We’d have expected ourselves to win both games. It’s not out of the realms of possibility to get promoted either so we’re going to have win in a lot of our games and maybe go five for five.

“That’s the target for Fermanagh in two weeks’ time. Anyone can beat anyone. Last week, you maybe would have expected Derry to have won at home but Clare got a result up there and Kildare went to Meath and gave them a good beating.

“We probably should have beaten Galway so anything can happen. We just have to win our next game and get two points on the board. We haven’t done it yet.”

Kerrigan knew coming off the field Cork had been beaten well but the statistics provided to the players afterwards underlined that realisation. “Every aspect of our game, right from our own kick-out, breaking ball, turnovers, putting all the ball over the bar were all very, very poor. We just weren’t up to scratch.

“We just weren’t at the races. I suppose they were outnumbering us on the breaks and then when we got to gripes with that in the second half we weren’t putting the ball over the bar. They were hitting us every time they went up with a shot.

“They could have scored another goal or two. We were very comprehensively beaten, which was hugely disappointing.”

