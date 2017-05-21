Kerins O'Rahillys progress in Kerry despite Geaney goals

KERINS O'Rahillys booked their place in the last eight of the Kerry SFC with a merited victory over their Dingle hosts at Pairc an Ághasaigh (2-13 to 3-9).

Goals from John Ferguson and Gearoid Savage had the Tralee men leading by ten points (0-1 to 2-5) after a quarter of an hour. Goals from Paul (2) and Conor Geaney inspired a Dingle comeback but Strand Road, inspired by David Moran and Barry John Keane held out for an impressive win.

SOUTH Kerry bounced back from their opening day defeat to Kerins O'Rahillys with a 15 points win over Kilcummin at Lewis Road, Killarney (2-17 to 1-5). The result was never in doubt as Kilcummin simply had no answer to the power and attacking options of their illustrious opponents.

Having missed the defeat to Kerins O’Rahillys last week, Bryan Sheehan impressed at midfield while Paul O’Donnoghue, Conor O’Shea and Niall O’Shea also caught the eye.

The 2008 champions are out of this year’s Championship though. They were comprehensively defeated by a young East Kerry side in a disappointing contest at Lewis Road yesterday (4-15 to 1-11). It was a forgettable hour but for the splash of magic on the stroke of half-time from Kerry minor captain David Clifford who scored a memorable goal.

DAVID Hennessy went from villain to hero as Austin Stacks eventually overcame a strong St Kieran's challenge in Saturday's Kerry SFC Rd 1 replay at Scartaglin (0-14 to 1-9).

Goalkeeper Hennessy's error led to the game's only goal - as his failure to deal with a high ball was pounced on by Phillip O'Connor who made no mistake from close range to tie the game (1-9 to 0-12). But the custodian came to his side's rescue in the closing minutes when producing a superb stop from Aidan Breen's penalty awarded for a foul on O'Connor. That save sucked the momentum from the division as Stacks held on to clinch victory.

RATHMORE claimed victory over Feale Rangers (2-16 to 2-7) in a bizarre Kerry SFC clash in Rathmore on Saturday. Goals from Brian Sweeney and Padraig Quille fired Feale Rangers into a 2-1 to 0-1 lead after nine minutes. But Rathmore were then thrown a lifeline when Mark Reen converted a penalty two minutes later and that triggered an impressive fightback from the hosts who led 1-7 to 2-3 lead at the break. Feale Rangers duo David Foran and Pat Corridan received their marching orders along with Rathmore's Paul Murphy in a tempestuous third quarter.

ALL-IRELAND club champions Dr Crokes cruised into the quarter final with a devastating display against St Brendan’s on Saturday. A brace of goals each from Colm Cooper, Kieran O’Leary and Daithi Casey saw them ease to a comfortable 7-17 to 0-16 winners at Lewis Road.

FORMER Footballer of the Year James O'Donoghue landed the decisive score as Legion edged out Kenmare Shamrocks in a thrilling first round replay in Kenmare (1-15 to 2-13).

O'Donoghue landed nine points over the hour but his final effort sealed the victory as extra-time loomed. Kenmare had their chances to snatch victory but former Kerry minor captain Sean O'Shea failed to convert two late frees.

