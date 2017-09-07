Keith Andrews makes case for Sean Maguire to get nod

Irish fans might be braced for a climactic end to the World Cup campaign, but Keith Andrews is warning them not to get too optimistic about a recovery anytime soon.

The former Ireland midfielder, while dismayed at the display in Saturday’s draw away to Georgia, commended Martin O’Neill’s side for upping their game against Serbia, but he fears their World Cup tilt could be over.

Andrews is again pleading with Ireland manager Martin O’Neill to afford uncapped Sean Maguire a chance, this time in the concluding qualifiers next month, which carry must-win status.

Ireland’s failure to click in front of goal — three goals in the last five qualifiers says it all — makes the case for the Preston striker all the more compelling. It is the former Cork City frontman, rather than Aston Villa’s Scott Hogan, who Andrews believes is more worthy of getting drafted in to help accomplish their mission.

“Hogan hasn’t really hit the ground running at Villa; to be saying that he is the answer is very premature,” insisted Andrews. “Sometimes, even when I was with the Ireland squad, there is too much clamour for certain individuals to be called in. I wouldn’t have agreed with some of them, but Maguire is different, because I’ve seen him play. He’s just got something that we haven’t in the squad.

“We were top of the group after four games without playing that well. I just presumed and hoped that the performances would get better and we’d be okay, but, if anything, it has gone the other way.”

Alternatives to the current trio in attack of Jon Walters, Daryl Murphy, and Shane Long are limited, with Andrews suggesting the succession chain is far from ideal. He’s not critical of the standard of players, rather the system at club level they must conquer to become international contenders.

As coach to Ireland U17 manager Colin O’Brien, the 31-year-old is overseeing players attached to top English Premier League Academies. In a league awash with cash, scope for youngsters is scarce with the ensuing consequences at international level.

“I’ve worked with the underage teams; good players are there, but not ready for the seniors yet,” said Andrews.

“We had a Manchester United player [Lee O’Connor] in our squad at the U17 Euros in the summer, but he’s competing against players in his own team from South American and the biggest European nations. When I went to Wolves over 20 years ago, I was up against Welsh, Scottish and English lads.

“We are relying on our young players doing something, preferably in England, but that road is very difficult. English players are having similar problems. Their best player by a mile at the U17 Euros, Jadon Sancho, has just left Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund.”