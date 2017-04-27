Keane offers advice to Coleman as he ‘starts all over again’

On the day Ireland captain Seamus Coleman was in Liverpool breaking his silence about his injury nightmare, former skipper Robbie Keane was in Dublin offering words of advice to the Donegal man as he begins the long road to recovery at Everton.

Keane was in the Aviva last month on the night Coleman’s leg was badly broken in a tackle by Neil Taylor, whose red card punishment was yesterday extended by FIFA to a two-match ban, meaning he will miss Wales’ next World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Austria.

For Coleman, of course, the punishment is far greater, with the full-back ruled out for the rest of this season and, potentially, for the year.

“I was at the game,” said Keane yesterday. “It was horrific to see him. You could see with the lads and everyone around the camp, and the media, Seamus was growing into the role (of captain) and to have that injury is a big shame for him personally and for Ireland and Everton.

“He’s going to be a big loss. I sent him a message wishing him the best. But if anyone can get back, it’s him. He is mentally tough, and there’s no question he has the right people around him that will help him.”

Keane stressed the importance of Coleman minimising any sense of isolation he might feel as he works on his rehabilitation.

“I’ve been fortunate and not had too many bad injuries but even being out for six weeks is tough because you just want to go out and play,” he said.

“You miss training, you miss being around the dressing room. The key thing when you’re injured is you’re always away from people, that’s the hardest part. As you get experienced and older, you realise that’s not good for you, so you try and go in at the same time as the players, do everything the exact same as you would do. The important thing for him is to keep in the mix, like he’s still part of everything at Everton. And even if he got over to Ireland to be around the squad a little bit when games are on, mentally that will help.”

Coincidentally, within just a couple of hours of Keane speaking at an Aer Lingus promotional event at Dublin Airport, the man who has succeeded him as Ireland captain gave his first interview since breaking his leg on March 25. And, after a few weeks at home in Killybegs with his family, Coleman said it was “like my first day all over again” being back at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground.

“Obviously, I’d rather be fit and well but I’ve had a good month at home in Ireland to get my head around everything and now I’m ready to get back to work,” he told the club’s website. “I’m not on social media — it was tempting to go back on to thank everyone — but I thought I’d wait to come back here to do the interview just to say thank you for the support I’ve had from the two management teams, from the doctors, the surgeons and all the fans back home and here.

“Until something like this happens you don’t always realise how fortunate you are to play for this club, to play for the national team and to have all that support. Every little card meant so much to me and my family. All those well-wishes will get me through this tough period because people have gone out of their way to send cards, to send prayers and it definitely gets you through it. I try to get involved as much as I can and help people outside of the game and I think I got that support back ten times over.”

Coleman said he was lifted by visits to him following his surgery by the Irish and Everton managers, as well as players from both clubs. And he was especially touched by Toffees skipper Phil Jagielka dedicating his recent goal at Old Trafford to his stricken team-mate, a match during which the Everton fans also sang the Irishman’s name to the skies.

“Sitting watching the game with my friends and hearing the fans at Old Trafford singing my song, stuff like that means a lot when you’re in the early stages of rehab and maybe a bit low,” he said. “I’ve heard the song sung plenty of times. It always felt good but it felt that little bit different when you’re sat at home with your leg up. To hear them still singing your name when you’re not on the pitch, it means a lot to me.”

No definitive time-frame has been put on Coleman’s recovery but he has now, literally, taken his first steps.

“I’ve started with small exercises in the gym,” he said. “I’ve been doing some walking in the pool and aqua-jogging. It’s just good to be back in and around the club and feeling like a pro footballer again. It was great to be around my family and friends but I’ve been itching to get back. It’s small steps but I’m ready.

“I’ve had tough journeys before in the past,” he concluded.

“It hasn’t been a smooth journey to play for Everton and to captain my country. I’m a fighter and there’s a part of me that’s looking forward to this challenge. It’s something to start all over again and fight for.”