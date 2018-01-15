Keane: Draw a bit like kissing your sister

Challenge Cup Pool 5

WORCESTER WARRIORS 24

CONNACHT 24

Sixways Stadium

Seldom will a draw be so warmly welcomed by Connacht. Victory eluded them away to Worcester Warriors on Saturday but the two points gained has secured their place in the European quarter-finals for the tenth time in their history.

Tiernan O’Halloran’s scything converted try on the hour-mark looked like it would be a step on the road to a memorable come-from-behind victory for Connacht, who had lost their last ten trips to England, but they were unable to finish off their wilting hosts.

A win against Oyonnax next Saturday should guarantee a home quarter-final for the Kieran Keane’s side, but he had hoped to go into that game seeking a sixth win and was a touch deflated as a result.

“It is a bit like kissing your sister. That’s how it feels to me. Not that I have got a sister,” said Keane.

“It’s almost humorous the way things started, six minutes and we are down 12 points.

“We couldn’t come out faster backwards in any shape or form.

“I am massively (positive), but the big issue is about how we dig these holes for ourselves and we are pretty good at it.

“We have had a few honesty sessions and had some chats and a lot of debate, and a lot of direction. The time for chats is probably over and we just have to get things right otherwise will make it too tough and probably lose.”

After shipping two tries in five minutes, Connacht worked their way back into the game when Chris Pennell was sin-binned for a trip on Kieran Marmion just shy of the try-line. Connacht chose the scrum penalty and John Muldoon scored under the posts.

A second try for Perry Humphreys was chalked out when Adeolokun pounced on a loose ball and showed stunning acceleration to score, but after Quinn Roux and Jarrad Butler were sin-binned, Warriors scored their bonus point try for a 24-14 half-time lead.

After a determined start to the half, Connacht got back into the game with a 54th minute Ronaldson penalty, before O’Halloran stepped off the wing and seared over for the leveling score, but were unable to stick the final pass in the closing stages.

Scorers for Worcester Warriors:

P Humphreys (2), S Lewis, J Adams tries; C Pennell 2 cons.

Scorers for Connacht:

J Muldoon, N Adeolokun, T O’Halloran tries; C Ronaldson 3 cons, pen.

WORCESTER WARRIORS:

J Adams; P Humphreys, C Pennell, R Mills, D Hammond; J Shillcock, F Hougaard; E Waller, J Singleton, S Kerrod, D Barry, P Phillips, D Denton, S Lewis, GJ van Velze (c).

Replacements for Worcester Warriors:

R Bower for Waller (54), M Cox for Lewis (54), B Alo for Kerrod (59), M Dowsett for Hoogard (64), H Taylor for Phillips (72).

CONNACHT:

T O’Halloran; D Leader, B Aki, T Farrell, N Adeolokun; C Ronaldson, K Marmion; P McCabe, D Heffernan, C Carey, U Dillane, Q Roux, E Masterson, J Butler, J Muldoon (c).

Replacements:

C Kelleher for Leader (51), C Blade for Marmion (54), D Coulson for McCabe (72), N Dawai for Masterson (72).

Referee:

Alexandre Ruiz (France)