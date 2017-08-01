Katie Taylor ruled out of Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor undercard

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe has dismissed reports Katie Taylor could fight on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather’s showdown against Conor McGregor, but claims he is keen to work with the former Olympic champion in the future.

Taylor made a successful US debut last weekend as she forced Texan Jasmine Clarkson to retire after three rounds of their Brooklyn bout, with the five-time amateur world champion boosting her undefeated pro record to 6-0.

Taylor had been linked to an an undercard fight on the August 26 Mayweather-McGregor bill over the weekend, but her team are instead working on an alternative Las Vegas fight date in November. Despite being impressed by the Bray woman on her US debut, Ellerbe insisted that there is not a support-slot available on the ‘May-Mac’ card.

“Our card is full,” said the Mayweather Promotions chief. “But the Irish fans are very blessed to have a great fighter in Katie Taylor.

“She is amazing. That was my first time watching her. I love her skill-set,” added Ellerbe, who claimed that he would be keen to work with Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn to book another US date for Taylor in the near future. “Yeah, definitely,” he said. “She obviously has a promoter in Eddie Hearn, and he’s a fantastic promoter and somebody I have a great deal of respect for, but she’s phenomenal. She’s going to have a big, big career… ‘Wow’ is all I can say!”

Despite the fact that a Mayweather-McGregor support fight looks unlikely, Taylor admitted she would have been keen on the opportunity had it been feasible. “Obviously I’d jump at it if the opportunity came,” said Taylor.

“It would be incredible really. It’s the biggest event in boxing in a long, long time. It’ll the most-watched boxing event in history, I think.”

McGregor is a 9/2 underdog with the bookmakers and a number of high-profile fight figures have claimed the fight is a mismatch.

A diplomatic Taylor said: “I don’t know if I’d give him [McGregor] much of a shot really, I’d obviously love to see him do well, but he’s up against the best boxer of our generation. If he did win the fight, I’d be very, very surprised, but fair play to him — he’s getting a lot of money for the fight and it’s a win-win situation for him.”