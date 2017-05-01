Home»Sport»Soccer

Katie Taylor prompts battle for TV rights

Monday, May 01, 2017
Ciarán Gallagher, Wembley

With near perfect timing, Katie Taylor was addressing a media query relating to her plans for a world-title shot when a top US TV executive arrived to offer his congratulations.

Referee Howard Foster stops the fight between Katie Taylor and Nina Meinke in the seventh round.

The Bray woman had just defeated Germany’s Nina Meinke moments earlier, with a seventh-round stoppage sealing her fifth pro win in their world-title eliminator support bout on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s sensational knockout of Wladimir Klitschko.

Peter Nelson, executive vice-president of sports at HBO, tracked down Taylor during her post-fight media duties as it is understood his network and US broadcast rivals Showtime are both keen on winning the battle for the 30-year-old’s TV rights when she makes her US fight debut this summer.

That next ring outing looks likely to be an undercard slot on in support of the world light-heavyweight rematch between Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev on June 17 should her Sky TV backers secure UK/Irish broadcast rights to the HBO bill.

And a US fight date remains one of the few boxes to tick before Team Taylor aim for ‘the big one’ as a Vegas date could well be her penultimate fight before a homecoming world-title shot later in the year.

“I do feel ready, but at the same time I probably would prefer to have one or two more 10-rounders under my belt,” said Taylor on the timing of her now seemingly inevitable title challenge, with manager Brian Peters insisting that a November date in Dublin is the “ideal plan”.

“If I am on the Ward- Kovalev bill on June 17, I’ll just take a week off or so and then get back into training for that,” continued the 30-year-old.

“If that’s not the case then I’ll definitely take a bit of a longer break because I can’t obviously keep going with this schedule if I’m fighting in 10-rounders.”

Her reference to 10-rounders came after her first fight scheduled for that distance — the standard length of female championship bouts — finished early last Saturday night. Victory over the previously undefeated Meinke at Wembley Stadium helped Taylor claim her first pro belt, the WBA female lightweight inter-continental title.

And the fact that Taylor’s support bout was also a world-title eliminator means she is well primed for a big homecoming bout at the 3Arena in October or November. She admitted: “Obviously it would be a dream to box for a world title in Dublin or somewhere at home, but I’ll leave that stuff up to the likes of Brian and Eddie [Hearn, promoter].”

Saturday’s bout did not exert Taylor too much.While the 23-year-old Meinke was a decent opponent, she was reluctant to engage and her cagey southpaw style made for an awkward fight at times. The German picked up a cut — seemingly from an accidental clash of heads — while her face was also badly marked up by the busy right hand of Taylor. Referee Howard Foster called a halt at 57 seconds of the seventh round.

“There’s always improvements to be made,” said Taylor. “The most important thing is I won the fight.”

