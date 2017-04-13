Katie Taylor inspired Natasha Jonas out of retirement

Natasha Jonas has admitted Katie Taylor broke her heart in London five years ago, but now the Liverpool lightweight is citing Taylor as her inspiration for coming out of retirement.

Jonas, who lost to Taylor in the quarter-finals of the London 2012 Olympics and in Bulgaria in 2011, retired from amateur boxing in 2015, but is to try her luck at pro boxing under coach Joe Gallagher.

“I’m striking while the kettle’s hot. You’d be stupid not to at least try,” said Jonas, who never really made the top tier in the Elite amateur lightweight ranks dominated by Taylor, Russia’s Sofya Ochigava, China’s Cheng Dong and France’s Estelle Mosselly.

“It broke my heart to lose to her [Taylor] in London. At that time, it was the best I had to give but this is the professional game. The head guards are off, the gloves are smaller, I’ve got a new coach and my head’s back on it.”

Her seconds Gallagher added: “We’ll be playing catch up with Katie. I’m sure 18 months down the line there will be a fight.”

Taylor, who has won her first four outings in the pro ranks (all in England), will have her next outing on the Wladimir Klitschko versus Anthony Joshua blockbuster in Londonon April 29.