Home»Sport»Soccer

JOHN MCHENRY: Justin Thomas can focus on legacy. Rory McIlroy must simply focus

Tuesday, August 15, 2017
John McHenry

It would be all too easy to categorise Justin Thomas’s victory at the US PGA Championship on Sunday as just another moment of opportunism, writes John McHenry.

Rory McIlroy looks concerned during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow on Sunday. Picture: David Cannon/Getty Images

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, golf, PGA Championship

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

With Tiger Woods out of the hunt, golf needs new superstar

Hideki Matsuyama primed to join golfing greats

Stage is set for master craftsmen to show their class


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Celtic suffer blow to hopes of Patrick Roberts return

Athlone Town draw holders Cork City in second round of FAI Cup

Jurgen Klopp on Philippe Coutinho issue: I have no more answers

Police investigating online threats against Neil Lennon after complaints about his goal celebration

Lifestyle

This new app will be a lifesaver for hayfever sufferers

Making Cents: Smart planning will help with college cash flow

The 10 most important Irish people in the world of video games

Troubles at Soundcloud have led to worries for musicians worldwide

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, August 12, 2017

    • 1
    • 19
    • 22
    • 26
    • 44
    • 45
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 