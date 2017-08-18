Jurgen Klopp still hopeful of signings

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is still looking to make signings over the next fortnight but insists he is happy with his squad if no new faces arrive.

Having failed to land his primary targets of Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita, to respectively bolster a fragile defence and enhance midfield, the Reds boss has come up short in his summer recruitment drive.

But having brought in winger Mohamed Salah, left-back Andrew Robertson, and striker Dominic Solanke, and with the club adamant that wantaway playmaker Philippe Coutinho will not be sold to Barcelona, Klopp is confident enough about the resources available to him.

“You can obviously see the whole market worldwide is quite difficult, a few teams are still looking and we are looking,” he said.

“When I am not actually on the pitch or not thinking about training or the next game of course we think about what we can do.

“But if the transfer window would have ended yesterday we already would have a team which I like and could play football with.

“Of course injuries here and there are not too cool but in this moment it is still a good team.

“We will see what happens, I cannot change the answer because I don’t know. It is nothing like ‘There is a contract, sign it’.

“A few things can happen on both sides (in and out) but everything leads in the direction of August 31 and I can imagine it will be a busy day.

“If we are involved in this busy day I don’t know but we will see.”

With striker Daniel Sturridge fit for tomorrow’s visit of Crystal Palace after he overcame a thigh injury, and with the club insistent that Coutinho — currently sidelined with a back problem — will remain after the window has closed, there is quality to be added.

Klopp has dismissed Barcelona’s claims that a deal for Coutinho is close to completion.

The club have rejected two bids, the last €100m, and a week ago issued a defiant statement insisting no offers would be considered, prompting Coutinho to hand in a transfer request.

After Wednesday night’s Spanish Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid, Pep Segura, Liverpool’s former academy technical manager and now Barcelona’s general manager, told Catalan television station TV3: “We are close to Coutinho and (Ousmane) Dembele.

“We are discussing their deals but do not know when it will be done.”

Asked if he expected them to sign, he added: “Yes, we expect it.”

However, Klopp is adamant there have been no more developments. “I saw the game but I forgot to watch the interviews afterwards,” said the Reds boss.

“I don’t know why other people are saying what they are saying; I don’t even know them — especially this guy, I’ve never even met him.

“I am not sure I have to answer this only because we have said what we have to say.”

There have been suggestions Coutinho could agitate for a move by effectively going on strike but while he is still injured that is impossible.

Klopp was asked about the prospect of this and the Brazil international’s general attitude.

“To be honest, I have nothing to say about his attitude because since he has had a back problem he has obviously not been in training,” he said.

“I asked the medical department how he is doing and there are no complaints so that is how it is. There is nothing bad to say about this.

“We are all not silly. We know it is a very difficult situation but there is nothing new to say.

“It is not always easy for me to say the 100% truth — even though I don’t like to lie — but it is exactly how I say it because that is how it is in the moment, nothing else.”