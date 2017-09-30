Jurgen Klopp no fan of Christmas Eve fixture

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called on Sky to seriously consider the implications of scheduling a match on Christmas Eve which he believes fans will have no appetite for.

It is understood the broadcaster is considering moving the Reds’ fixture against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium back a day and have already made both clubs aware they want them to consider the prospect.

Klopp accepts the billions of pounds clubs accept from the television company mean they can have few complaints when issues like this arise but he does not believe the scheduling is in the greater good.

“I really cannot imagine that anyone wants to watch football on that night,” he said. “I really think it is no problem for people to be very concentrated on important nights on something other than football.

“If the supporters want to see a game on Christmas Eve, then probably the television broadcaster will find a way to deliver it and obviously they’ve found a way already.

“If we play on December 24, I am not sure we can fight against it. We are the last ones in this role who may have something to say about the decision.” It is understood Arsenal are mindful of the issues hosting the match on Christmas Eve would present, both in terms of staffing at the Emirates Stadium as well as the obvious disruption for all the supporters. Sky will make the final decision, which is still some weeks off, after receiving police advice and if there are no objections on that front it is likely to go ahead.

Liverpool have won just once in six matches in all competitions in September, which has led to some criticism. The form of City and United, who have both won five and drawn one, in the Premier League so far has shone the spotlight on what their rivals have managed but the Reds boss insists that has no bearing on what they do. “I am not interested in the criticism, it should not have any effect,” he said.

Meanwhile Rafael Benitez will send Newcastle into battle with former club Liverpool hoping to take advantage of their “short blanket”.

He said: “The reality is that because they are so offensive, they have sometimes problems in defence. I have talked in the past about the short blanket — if you cover your head, your feet are cold; if you cover your feet, your head is cold. Sometimes when you attack too much, you are exposed in defence and to find the balance is the key to have chances to win titles.

“I think they are working on that and still I think they will be very dangerous attacking even if they make some mistakes in defence.”