Junior Cup tie abandoned after serious injuries to Munchin’s players

Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Barry Coughlan

Update - 7.56pm: The players who received treatment following this incident have now been released form hospital and are making their way home to Limerick. 

***

Update - 6.42pm: The condition of the two players taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital this afternoon after a freak incident at a Munster Schools Junior Cup quarter-final tie has been described as ’not serious’. The players will, however,  be monitored in hospital overnight.

***

This afternoon's Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup quarter-final tie between Presentation Brothers College Cork and St Munchin's was abandoned after 10 minutes.

The game had been held up for over an hour after St Munchin's suffered serious head injuries to two key players and another concussion related injury to a third.

Two of the players were taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

Once the pitch was cleared, the Munster Branch decided the game should go ahead as planned but St Munchin’s, their players devastated by the serious injuries to their colleagues, declined to continue.

Under instructions from referee Paudie Sheehan, the players returned, and when there was no opposition for a scrum, the game was abandoned with Pres leading 5-0 at the time.

Contrary to earlier reports that the game had been awarded to Pres, The Munster Rugby Schools Committee have confirmed that they and the Age Grade Competitions Group will consult with the match referee in reviewing the fixture before any decision is made about the result.

