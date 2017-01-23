Joseph Cooney goal helps Galway see off stubborn Laois

Galway 1-19 Laois 0-16: A first-half goal from Joseph Cooney proved crucial as Galway advanced to the semi-finals of the Walsh Cup.

The Tribesmen saw off a stubborn Laois side in Rathdowney, with Cooney’s goal in the 29th minute the key score for the visitors.

It was all that separated the sides for long spells, as the visitors hit three points in injury time.

A young Laois side caused trouble throughout, keeper Eoin Fleming catching the eye with a string of saves, including a 64th-minute penalty from Jason Flynn.

Laois just couldn’t provide enough attacking thrust at the other end however, and that ultimately cost them, as Galway battled on to a semi-final meeting with IT Carlow next weekend.

Scorers for Galway:

D Nevin 0-13 (10f, 65), J Cooney 1-2, J Flynn, S McInerney 0-2 each.

Scorers for Laois:

B Conroy (4f, 65), N Foyle (5f) 0-6 each, R Mullaney, W Dunphy, A Corby, R King 0-1 each.

LAOIS:

E Fleming; C Healy, L Bergin, P Lawlor; M Whelan, P Purcell, R Mullaney; B Conroy, S Downey; E Lyons, P Whelan, A Corby; W Dunphy, N Foyle, A Dunphy. Subs: R King for Dunphy (ht), D Maher for Lawlor (47), C Taylor for Corby (53), S Bergin for P Whelan (61), C Phelan for M Whelan (64, inj), P Keating for Healy (67).

GALWAY:

C Callanan; M Donohue, P Killeen, J Grealish; R Burke, M Dolphin, A Harte; J Coen, S Loftus; P Brehony, J Cooney, D Nevin; J Flynn, C Salmon, D Glennon. Subs: T Monaghan for Brehony (ht), J Hanbury for Coen (53), S McInerney for Salmon (56), M Keating for Loftus (60), J Coyne for Glennon (64), G Lally for Dolphin (64), B Concannon for Flynn (71).

Referee:

S Cleere (Kilkenny).