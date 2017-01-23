Home»Sport»Soccer

Joseph Cooney goal helps Galway see off stubborn Laois

Monday, January 23, 2017
Billy Stack

Galway 1-19 Laois 0-16: A first-half goal from Joseph Cooney proved crucial as Galway advanced to the semi-finals of the Walsh Cup.

The Tribesmen saw off a stubborn Laois side in Rathdowney, with Cooney’s goal in the 29th minute the key score for the visitors.

It was all that separated the sides for long spells, as the visitors hit three points in injury time.

A young Laois side caused trouble throughout, keeper Eoin Fleming catching the eye with a string of saves, including a 64th-minute penalty from Jason Flynn.

READ NEXT Arsenal make a drama out of the routine of beating Burnley

Laois just couldn’t provide enough attacking thrust at the other end however, and that ultimately cost them, as Galway battled on to a semi-final meeting with IT Carlow next weekend.

Scorers for Galway:

D Nevin 0-13 (10f, 65), J Cooney 1-2, J Flynn, S McInerney 0-2 each.

Scorers for Laois:

B Conroy (4f, 65), N Foyle (5f) 0-6 each, R Mullaney, W Dunphy, A Corby, R King 0-1 each.

LAOIS:

E Fleming; C Healy, L Bergin, P Lawlor; M Whelan, P Purcell, R Mullaney; B Conroy, S Downey; E Lyons, P Whelan, A Corby; W Dunphy, N Foyle, A Dunphy. Subs: R King for Dunphy (ht), D Maher for Lawlor (47), C Taylor for Corby (53), S Bergin for P Whelan (61), C Phelan for M Whelan (64, inj), P Keating for Healy (67).

GALWAY:

C Callanan; M Donohue, P Killeen, J Grealish; R Burke, M Dolphin, A Harte; J Coen, S Loftus; P Brehony, J Cooney, D Nevin; J Flynn, C Salmon, D Glennon. Subs: T Monaghan for Brehony (ht), J Hanbury for Coen (53), S McInerney for Salmon (56), M Keating for Loftus (60), J Coyne for Glennon (64), G Lally for Dolphin (64), B Concannon for Flynn (71).

Referee:

S Cleere (Kilkenny).

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

READ NEXT Arsenal make a drama out of the routine of beating Burnley

KEYWORDS hurling, gaa, laois, galway

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Clare set to skip Cork clash - 'We’re not going to torture our players'

Brian Cody sets sights on ‘step-up’ against Wexford

Peter Casey stars on debut as Limerick cut loose

Derek McGrath Interview: ‘We are trying to change a culture in Waterford’


Breaking Stories

Three uncapped players called up for Six Nations

Thoughts and prayers pour in for Ryan Mason as Hull reveal he suffered a fractured skull against Chelsea

Premier League rumours: Chelsea veteran set to spark transfer chain

Here's our 'alternative facts' review of the Premier League's weekend action

Lifestyle

Are these movies even better than their books?

You have to hand it to great apes

Appliance of science: What's inside our brains?

Smartphones have ushered in a golden age of personal eccentricity

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 