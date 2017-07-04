Home»Sport»Soccer

Jonny Cooper: Diarmuid Connolly remains ‘focused’

Tuesday, July 04, 2017
by Paul Keane

Dublin defender Jonny Cooper says he has noticed ‘intent’ and a strong ‘focus’ from suspended colleague Diarmuid Connolly to return to action later this summer.

All-Star forward Connolly is a month into a 12-week ban for laying his hand on linesman Ciaran Branagan during the back to back All-Ireland champions’ Leinster quarter-final win over Carlow.

It had been a grey area whether the ban extended to training with Dublin, and Ciaran Kilkenny, another Dublin forward, declined to comment when asked last week if Connolly was still part of the group.

Cooper said that Connolly has taken a limited role in collective training and observed an apparent determination on the part of the St Vincent’s man to return for an All-Ireland semi-final, if the team make it that far.

“Diarmuid is around, but not around for everything and I think he’s on his own programme as well,” said Cooper.

“He’s involved in the training aspects, as in the on-field things.

“There’s a lot of intent there in him, a lot of focus. I’m sure he’s had a lot of distractions in the last couple of weeks so I’m sure he’s trying to stay in his own bubble and in the Dublin senior football train of thought.

It looks to me like he’s very focused on trying to get back into the team if we are to progress.

“He’s been very open about the whole thing and he’s put his hands up and said he shouldn’t have done it.

I think he’s just trying to accept this is the reality, maybe lend a shoulder towards other people now that they have the opportunity to play, offer his experience to them. So yeah, focused would be a good word.”

Boss Gavin caused some surprise after their Leinster semi-final defeat of Westmeath when he attacked The Sunday Game and, pundit Pat Spillane, for commentary regarding Connolly. Three-time All-Ireland winner Cooper was more conciliatory.

”I think, ultimately, they were just commenting on what they seen,” said three-time All-Ireland winner Cooper. “It was just comment on what they seen and that’s part of what they are paid to do.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Jonny Cooper, Dublin, Football

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Davy Fitzgerald has found his way out of tactical dead end

Don Davis: ‘If I was Kerry, I would be a lot more concerned’

Versatile Paul Murphy says Cork are ‘arriving with the pressure off’

Make it worth the petrol money for Cork supporters


Breaking Stories

Everton announce new big-money signing Michael Keane with another creative video

Tadhg Furlong expecting All Blacks backlash similar to the one after their loss to Ireland

FAI asks Bray for clarity amid crisis at club

Cork's Minor hurlers reach first Munster final since 2008

Lifestyle

Not long before plastic pollution is impacting human health

Emma Jane Kirby's story of an optician helped us all to see migrant crisis more clearly

Irish jazz fans get first chance to see piano prodigy Joey Alexander

Billy O'Callaghan: Digging into the past

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, July 01, 2017

    • 11
    • 13
    • 19
    • 26
    • 38
    • 41
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 