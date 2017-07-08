Jon Walters joins Burnley’s Irish contingent

Burnley have signed Republic of Ireland striker Jonathan Walters from Stoke for an undisclosed fee.

Walters, 33, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal to end his seven-year spell at Stoke and his arrival follows that of defender Charlie Taylor, who joined the Clarets from Leeds on Thursday.

“Burnley have signed striker Jonathan Walters from Stoke City on a two-year deal, for an undisclosed fee,” the Clarets announced.

Walters becomes the fifth Republic of Ireland international at Burnley, with Jeff Hendrick, Stephen Ward, Robbie Brady, and Kevin Long already in manager Sean Dyche’s squad.

Former Ipswich forward Walters progressed through Blackburn’s academy and after moving on to Bolton he had loan spells at Hull, Crewe, and Barnsley.

He joined Hull permanently in 2004 but was sold to Wrexham and after a spell at Chester, his career took an upward turn with a move to Ipswich in 2007.

Walters scored 30 goals in 136 appearances for Ipswich and in 2010 completed a £3m move to Premier League side Stoke.

During seven years with the Potters, Walters struck 62 goals in 269 appearances. He has won 49 caps for his country and was voted Republic of Ireland player of the year in 2015.

Walters wasn’t the only Ireland international on the move yesterday.

Cyrus Christie completed a move to Middlesbrough after the club agreed a deal to sign the 24-year-old defender from Derby for an undisclosed fee.

“Cyrus is a really good addition in area we are lacking,” said Boro boss Garry Monk.

Meanwhile, Mesut Ozil cannot wait to start providing the ammunition for “ice cold” Alexandre Lacazette to help fire Arsenal towards Premier League glory next season.

The 26-year-old’s transfer from hometown club Lyon was confirmed on Wednesday.

Lacazette plundered some 37 goals in all competitions during the last campaign and revealed linking up with the likes of German playmaker Ozil and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez was one of the major attractions to joining the Gunners, who will be competing in the Europa League next season having missed out on the top four.

Ozil, whose own future remains the subject of speculation with only a year left on his current contract, is relishing the opportunity to create chances for such a clinical finisher, having set up some 42 Premier League goals since moving from Spain.

“I am really looking forward to it. He is a very good striker who has scored many goals in Ligue 1, not just this season but in previous seasons too. We are really happy to have such a class striker here with us,” said Ozil.

“From what I have heard he is meant to be very good, always hungry for goals and ice-cold when he gets into a scoring position. My friends who follow the French league know him well and have told me that I will definitely have fun with him on the pitch.

“I hope that he will be able to take us further with his goals. I am sure he is happy to be here and to be able to play with us, and we are pleased to be able to assist him and help him to score as many goals as possible.”

Ozil gave little away as to thoughts on his own long-term future in the interview with the club’s in-house media, having spent his summer with family in the sun to “build up my strength” after Germany selected a young squad for the Confederations Cup in Russia, allowing their established players an extended break.