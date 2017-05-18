Jon Rahm set to join the stars at Irish Open

This summer’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open has received another boost of star power after world number 12 and rising Spanish star Jon Rahm added his name to the entry list.

Rahm, 22, who logged top-three finishes in both of the World Golf Championship events so far this year, including reaching the final of the WGC-Dell Match Play, is one of the game’s most exciting young talents and his participation at Portstewart from July 6-9 will be seen as a significant addition to the roster assembled by tournament host Rory McIlroy, whose Rory Foundation is the chief beneficiary of the European Tour event.

There are also attractions for stars such as Rahm and Justin Rose to play this year’s Irish Open, given its inclusion as the third of eight tournaments on the European Tour’s lucrative new Rolex Series.

The US-based Spaniard, who won the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January, also cited the links venue as ideal preparation for The Open a fortnight later.

“I have some great memories as a kid watching the Spanish players competing in the big European Tour events on TV and it will be special to be able to now play in them myself,” said Rahm.

“Obviously Seve, José Maria, and Sergio have all won the Irish Open over the years, so it will be great to try and follow in their footsteps at Portstewart. Also, I’m really pleased to support Rory and everything he is trying to do for the event through his Foundation.

“I’m also looking forward to playing a different style of golf on the links of Portstewart which will be valuable preparation for The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale as well.”