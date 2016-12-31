Johnny Sexton again fails to feature for Leinster

Johnny Sexton has failed to make Leinster’s matchday 23 for today’s inter-provincial Guinness PRO12 clash with Ulster, despite head coach Leo Cullen’s hopes that the out-half would make his return to action this weekend.

Cullen had suggested he was “hopeful he [Sexton] will come through” for the sold-out RDS showdown, but the 31-year-old out-half fails to feature having had his fitness monitored at Santry’s Sports Surgery Clinic.

The Leinster head coach was happy with Sexton’s performance in training last Tuesday, and emphasised that the Dubliner was “dying to get back involved”, but added the proviso that “he is a nationally contracted player. We want to try and do what’s best for Johnny.”

With Sexton yet to play for his province after aggravating a hamstring injury in Ireland’s loss to New Zealand last month, 21-year-old Ross Byrne continues at No 10.

Cullen retains three starters from the St Stephen’s Day loss to Munster, with Byrne, Isa Nacewa, and Rory O’Loughlin remaining. The latter switches to the left wing as Garry Ringrose comes into the centre alongside Noel Reid, while captain Nacewa moves from wing to full back.

Despite Sexton’s absence, Cullen can call on a number of Ireland players who were unavailable against Munster due to the IRFU’s player-management protocols, with Seán O’Brien, Josh van der Flier, and Jamie Heaslip starting in the back row. Leinster field an all-Irish international front row of Jack McGrath, Sean Cronin and Michael Bent.

Having recorded a 16-point win over Connacht at Kingspan Ravenhill, Ulster appeared to lack a killer instinct at times, but Cullen still expects Leinster’s opponents to be fresher after benefiting from a longer break than the Blues’ five-day turnaround following their loss to Munster.

And the Leinster coach pointed to his stretched back-line as an area of concern.

“They looked to be in a very dominant position in that game, for sure,” said Cullen earlier this week on Ulster’s sluggish finish against Connacht. “They [Ulster] have had a hell of a lot better lead-in. I presume Ulster were able to train properly [on Stephen’s Day and Tuesday], having played before Christmas whereas we’re trying to manage our way through.

“It’s part of the challenge of managing this periodn — we’re managing the five days with a growing injury list of backs in particular.”

“If you look at our back-line, we’re really skinny with backs at the moment. Obviously we had a couple of guys that retired towards the end of last season if you think of Luke Fitzgerald, Eoin (Reddan) as well.

“Then Ross Byrne was our only fit No 10 last week at the club, and he’s an academy player, so there are certain positions that are very thin. In the back three we’ve been stretched as well.”

Ulster welcome Andrew Trimble back after the 32-year-old winger picked up a foot injury on Ireland duty last month.

Paul Marshall, Darren Cave, and Tommy Bowe are in the backline, but Les Kiss is without captain Rory Best, Paddy Jackson, Iain Henderson, and Luke Marshall due to the IRFU’s protocols.

Rob Herring will captain his side from hooker as Kiss makes seven changes in personnel with Ulster chasing just their second win in Dublin since 1999 in the third-versus-fourth-place PRO12 battle.