John the Baptist CS make history

John the Baptist CS, Hospital 4-11 St Augustine’s College, Dungarvan 0-12: John the Baptist Community School in Hospital made history at Castletownroche on Saturday when they claimed their first Munster ladies senior A football Post Primary Schools title.

The 2016 All-Ireland B champions had a pair of goals in each half, enabling them to pull clear.

The victory sets them up for potential further glory when they move on to the All-Ireland series. Co-manager Seamus Dollery wasn’t at all surprised.

“We won the Munster B last year and the C the year before and a lot of the girls have played on all three, and most of them have two All-Ireland medals. This was our first Munster A final but they are a terrific bunch of girls. We are in the junior A final as well in a couple of weeks.”

Anna-Rose Kennedy’s goal after just four minutes helped establish a 1-3 to 0-1 lead. While St Augustine’s College fought back — mostly through the reliable boot of Kaeisha Tobin — a second goal from full forward Kennedy four minutes from the break put John the Baptist six points up.

The Waterford side finished the half with a flourish. White flags from Tobin (2), Bronagh Condon and Darina Shanley brought them to within two points, 0-8 to 2-4 at the interval.

Their hopes, though, were quickly dashed upon the resumption, when, after 13 seconds Eimear Kirby had Hospital’s third goal.

By the three-quarter mark, the Limerick girls had moved on again and were eight points to the good. Defenders Grainne Condon (captain) and Ava Hartigan got their names on the scoresheet as St Augustine’s were reduced to 14 players when Rachel McGuckian was sin-binned with 10 minutes left on the clock.

In additional time, Kirby capped a powerful team performance, when she struck for goal number four.

Scorers for John the Baptist CS:

A R Kennedy (2-4, 0-2 frees), E Kirby (2-0), A O’Sullivan (0-3, 0-1 free), G Condon (0-2), A Hartigan and S Morrissey (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Augustine’s College:

K Tobin (0-8, 0-7 frees), B Condon (0-2), D Shanley and C Fennell (0-1 each).

JOHN THE BAPTIST CS:

E McCarthy; M Barry, C Ryan, C Hynes; G Condon (Capt), A Hartigan, L Ryan; C Kennedy, G Ryan; E Kirby, A O’Sullivan, K O’Meara; K Heelan, A R Kennedy, S Morrissey.

Subs:

E Butler for L Ryan (half-time), A Ryan for K O’Meara (50), B Leahy for E Kirby (65), J Casey for M Barry (67), K Baggott for S Morrissey (68).

ST AUGUSTINE’S COLLEGE:

S McGrath; M Phelan, S Morrissey, L Dunford; R McGuckian, A Mullaney (Capt), A Dalton; C Fennell, A O’Neill; C Dwyer, B Condon, D Shanley, S McGuckian, K Tobin, D Beresford.

Subs:

R Ní Mhuirí for D Shanley (54), A O’Connor for L Dunford (57).

Referee:

AJ Cronin (Cork).