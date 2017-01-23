John Prenty: Counties are living beyond their means

Connacht Council secretary John Prenty has accused counties of “living beyond their means”, saying steps must be taken to rein in spending on inter-county teams.

The cost of running teams in the five counties of Connacht rose from €3.7m in 2015 to €4.9m last year, an increase of 32%. Mayo (€1,632,488), Galway (€1,362,093) and Roscommon (€1,074,000) each topped the €1m mark, with Prenty, in his report to convention, questioning if counties were “mad” to be throwing such amounts of money at their flagship teams.

“All of our counties have challenges around facilities and finance. As per usual, each county’s accounts highlight a number of concerns. Almost all counties are living beyond their means and face an almost monthly challenge to keep all of their creditors satisfied,” the secretary noted.

“A number of concerns will be discussed at meetings between county officers and the National Finance Committee officers in the near future and hopefully, a pathway can be found to support our counties.

“Last year, I said in my report county team administration costs (€3.7m) in Connacht were almost five times the gate receipts for the Connacht championship. Obviously, all of the meetings we held with the county officers had a major effect on their budgets because in 2016 we spent €4.9m in Connacht on county team administration costs. Are we mad?” Prenty acknowledged the plight of the club player but warned the newly-formed CPA to tread carefully in their efforts to improve the club fixture schedule.

“There is, no doubt, the ordinary club player does not get a fair crack of the whip. The CPA’s expressed raison d’etre is well-founded but fixture planning is a minefield. The CPA must ensure they do not unintentionally become divisive. Our players are members and must be accommodated within a club scenario. It is the duty of clubs to look after our players and the CPA must encourage player involvement through our established structure and must ensure that there is not a divide between club players and club officers. We cannot set up an association every time somebody has a problem within a club. The sentiments of the CPA are good in highlighting the obvious problems with club fixtures but one size will not fit all.” Elsewhere in his report, he suggests pulling Connacht from the “dead duck” that is the interpros.

“It is ironic the football final was played one week before Christmas Day. Surely this is a sign the competition is a dead duck. While provinces continue to participate, it will continue to be played. Maybe it is time for Connacht to take a lead and withdraw from participation. ”

Gate receipts for 2016 totalled €1.3m, an increase of 36% on the year previous. The sharp rise is largely attributable to the Connacht SFC final between Galway and Roscommon requiring a replay