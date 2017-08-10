John Fogarty's August All-Stars

David Clarke (Mayo)

Going back to the start of the league, Clarke has carried on his All Star form from last season. He’s been making top-drawer saves across the year.

Nominees: Brian Kelly (Kerry), Niall Morgan (Tyrone).

***

Mick Fitzsimons (Dublin)

As Philly McMahon and Jonny Cooper have been in and out of the team because of injury, Fitzsimons has been the constant and has been delivering.

Mark Griffin (Kerry)

Difficult to believe that Griffin was not too long ago surplus to match-day panel requirements. Adds great pace and strength from the back too.

Ronan McNamee (Tyrone)

A real rock in this Tyrone back-line, McNamee enjoyed a great Ulster final and has done little wrong in this run of four victories.

Tiernan McCann (Tyrone)

The Killyclogher man is one of the best all-round performers at the moment, enjoying a splendid Ulster championship.

Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

Delivering stellar displays as if he was never away last year, McCaffrey has made himself close to indispensable with an excellent summer thus far.

Paul Murphy (Kerry)

There are few more assured players in the game at the moment. Murphy was ever-so solid in Munster and super against Galway.

Nominees: Jonny Cooper, Eric Lowndes (Dublin); Johnny Heaney (Galway); Peter Crowley, Tadhg Morley (Kerry); Colm Boyle, Keith Higgins, Lee Keegan (Mayo); Drew Wylie (Monaghan); Conor Devaney (Roscommon); Pádraig Hampsey, Cathal McCarron (Tyrone).

****

Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone)

As Joe McMahon says, Cavanagh the fulcrum of this Tyrone system. How he injured himself against Armagh typified his commitment to the team.

Brian Fenton (Dublin)

The real tests are ahead for Fenton and his form was better last year but he was impressive in the wins over Westmeath and Monaghan. Gets the nod just ahead of his partner James McCarthy.

Nominees: Seán Murphy (Carlow); James McCarthy (Dublin); Kevin Feely (Kildare); Enda Smith (Roscommon).

****

Peter Harte (Tyrone)

How good was he against Armagh? Would be Tyrone’s leading contender for the footballer of the year award were a shortlist drawn now.

Aidan O’Shea (Mayo)

Other than in the draw against Roscommon, O’Shea has either been his team’s best player or among their top three performers. Mayo wouldn’t be in semis without him.

Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin)

Does he ever lose possession? Hasn’t been as lateral with his passes as last year and his intelligence with the ball continues to speak volumes.

Paul Geaney (Kerry)

Wasn’t all that hot against Galway but his provincial performances consolidated his reputation as one of, if not the, best inside forwards in the country.

Kieran Donaghy (Kerry)

The autumn of Donaghy’s career is turning out to be an Indian summer. He was prominent in the Munster final win and his goal against Galway was a class act.

Paul Mannion (Dublin)

O’Callaghan narrowly loses out to Mannion who's been slightly more consistent in Dublin’s four outings thus far. Lethal off his left foot and speed to burn.

Nominees: Jamie Clarke (Armagh); Connaire Harrison (Down); Paddy Andrews, Con O’Callaghan (Dublin); James O’Donoghue, Donnchadh Walsh (Kerry); Andy Moran, Cillian O’Connor (Mayo); Diarmuid Murtagh (Roscommon); Seán Cavanagh, Mattie Donnelly, Niall Sludden (Tyrone).

All-Stars breakdown: 5 Dublin; 4 Kerry, 4 Tyrone, 2 Mayo.

Nominees breakdown: 10 Dublin; 10 Tyrone; 9 Kerry; 7 Mayo; 3 Roscommon; 1 Armagh, 1 Carlow, 1 Down, 1 Galway, 1 Kildare, 1 Monaghan.