John Dunleavy is a Cork City man for all seasons

Get knocked down. Get back up again. It’s an approach Cork City skipper John Dunleavy has taken through his career.

To say he’s been through the ringer with injuries would be putting it mildly. After nine months out, Dunleavy made a shock return in the opening weekend of the season and is now primed to start against Galway tonight in City’s first home league game of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division season.

The confidence the 25-year-old will have gained coming through a full 90 minutes of first-team action at Finn Harps last weekend can’t be underestimated – and to make his comeback in his home town, in front of his family, made it extra special.

City boss John Caulfield threw a bit of a curveball by starting the former Wolves man against Harps in the league opener. On short notice, the Ballybofey man had a whole troop of well-wishers for his return.

“I wasn’t expecting it. It came as a surprise during the day, I was hoping I might get some time in the game and then the manager asked me was I alright to start — obviously I was going to say yes. My dad came down, with my brother, cousins, friends, and family.

"To get the win was the main thing but coming off there were 10 or 20 of my friends booing me off the pitch! It was just a good night all round and a real relief to get back. Maybe it was meant to be, to come back in my home town.”

Signed at age 15 by Wolves in 2006, a ligament injury while on loan at League Two Barnet in 2011 was another season-ender. Released by Wolves, the former Ireland U21 man has resurrected his career at Cork City, even if devastating injuries have continued to challenge him.

Dunleavy’s 2016 season came to an abrupt end after a knee injury in June ended his season. It meant missing out on the rest of the league campaign but also taking the role of observer during an impressive Europa League run, and of course lifting the FAI Cup after a dramatic final win over Dundalk.

Instead of being a gutwrencher, missing out on those high times has only made Dunleavy more determined. The accent may remain distinctly Donegal but after five years at Turner’s Cross, the heart is firmly Cork.

“Funnily enough, I had no mixed emotions on the day of the cup final. We needed to win it because it was time for us to do it. Having said that, obviously I’d like to get my hands on the league title this season. That’s the big target.”

Having went toe to toe with Dundalk in the past three seasons, Dunleavy believes City are now ready to overtake their great rivals.

Beaten on the home straight in the last three seasons, the soundings from supporters on Leeside are becoming more audible by the week. The dressing room may not have been infected by that famed Cork cockiness but the players are certainly confident.

“I think we’re better equipped in all areas to be honest. We’ve shown when needs be we can mix it, we’d have no fear of ever having to do that but there’s so much quality in the squad as well.”

Dunleavy was drafted in as centre-back against Finn Harps, an area where City must fill the hole left by rock-steady Kenny Browne, now at Waterford. A classic utility player, Dnnleavy has also played in midfield and looked assured at right-back. Coach and captain will decide where his future role lies.

“Look, I’m happy just to play. When I’ve gone through what I’ve gone through, just getting back out on the pitch is a relief to me, regardless of where I play. It would be nice to become a master of one position and to learn it.

“A good player can play in a lot of positions and i think we’ve the luxury with a lot of players in our team that we’ve a lot players in our team that they are just good footballers first and foremost.”

Galway were beaten 1-0 by Drogheda in their opener. Galway boss Shane Keegan will still be wondering how his side failed to win at Eamonn Deacy Park last weekend, and Dunleavy believes there’s a lesson for Cork City to be learned from Galway’s stuttering start.

“With the results last Friday night, there were a few you’d have turned your eyebrows up at. You can’t take anything for granted this year.

“Home form is going to be massive and we have to turn Turner’s Cross into a fortress. It’s never nice for teams to come down here. I’m sure they don’t look forward to it and this time will be no different. In front of a bumper home crowd it would be great to get off to a flying home start.”

Caulfield will have to plan without the suspended Garry Buckley. Stephen Dooley is expected to start after shipping a knock in Donegal while a decision will be left as late as possible on Steven Beattie.

Shane Keegan’s Galway side will feature familiar faces to Turner’s Cross, with City old boys Gavan Holohan and Stephen Folan returning. Keegan, who will be without defender Paul Sinnott, acknowledges United will have to improve on their opening day showing if they’re to secure a result at Turner’s Cross.

“After the Drogheda game, there were two key areas for improvement. One was finishing, we could’ve had the game out of sight by half-time had we been a bit more clinical in the first-half.

“Cork City is a tasty game, not many people outside of ourselves will be expecting us to take anything from the game, but we have a quiet confidence that we do have the players and game plan to get a result at Turner’s Cross.”