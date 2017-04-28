John Caulfield: ‘If Messi did that, we’d all be raving about it’

Cork City manager John Caulfield has dismissed suggestions striker Seanie Maguire has had his head turned by transfer speculation as the club look to end the Premier Division’s first series of games tonight with a 100% record.

Maguire’s flying start to the season has piqued interest from cross-channel clubs, with Preston leading the chase. Preston boss Simon Grayson watched City’s win over St Pat’s last weekend and confirmed the club’s interest in the Kilkenny man.

“He’s a decent player — his goals tally will tell you that,” Grayson told BBC this week, adding his club is an attractive proposition having signed Andy Boyle and Daryl Horgan from Dundalk last December.

After a blistering scoring start, Maguire — with a reputed €150,000 release clause — has failed to net in his last two league games but City manager John Caulfield says the player’s form remains red hot.

“Nothing is affecting Seanie at the moment,” said Caulfield.

“He probably would like to score a few more goals but because he is heavily marked, his movement and his creativity is making opportunities for the other lads. Look at the second goal (against St Pat’s last week): his movement, his control, his flick over the defender’s head to play Karl Sheppard in. If Lionel Messi did that, we’d all be raving about it.

“As long as he keeps doing that, I’m happy. I don’t think he’s lost any form.”

City face a Bray Wanderers side tonight who have genuine title aspirations of their own after an impressive start, lying nine points behind Cork alongside champions Dundalk at the head of the chasing pack. The Seagulls have their own red-hot striker, with Gary McCabe after firing 11 goals already this season.

City have faced every other team in the Premier Division and come out victorious. But Wanderers arrive at Turner’s Cross as the last team to beat City: back in October 2016, a one-sided 4-1 win at the Carlisle Grounds, as City took their eye off the ball ahead of the FAI Cup final.

“We’re there to be knocked. We’ve to concentrate on ourselves and be ready,” says Caulfield. “Bray have had a phenomenal start. If you look at last season they lost two out of the last 16 matches and their run would have put them in title contention if they hadn’t been so far behind.

“They’ll see it as a massive opportunity to close the gap on us. It’s going to be a really exciting game.”

While Cork have won a perfect 10 out of 10 in the league, Caulfield is staying grounded. Talk of an unbeaten league season is quickly dismissed.

“I’ll tell you in the middle of October! I’ve been around too long. There’s so many things to happen — Europe, the break, possibly players moving on, injuries.

“You look across Europe, look at Chelsea: bookies were paying out two months ago, then all of a sudden, there was a race on. You see all different scenarios. From my point of view it’s just focusing and see where we can be when we get to June at the break at the first half of the season. If you don’t do that, you’re going to drop points.”

Caulfield must plan without Jimmy Keohane, sidelined with a shoulder injury, while veteran centre-back Alan Bennett is unlikely to feature after suffering a hamstring strain in the 3-0 win over St Pat’s. Skipper John Dunleavy replaced Bennett that night and is one of a number of options in defence for the City boss.