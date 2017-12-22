Johann van Graan: O’Connell may link up with Munster ‘when time is right’

Johann van Graan is not giving up hope that Munster legend Paul O’Connell will join his coaching think tank at the province.

O’Connell, 38, became a part of the Ireland U20 team management this week as an assistant to new head coach Noel McNamara and will be retained at least through to the end of the Six Nations.

Incoming Munster head coach van Graan said when he arrived four weeks ago that he would value O’Connell’s input as a former Munster, Ireland and Lions captain with an eye on a coaching career and sat down with the former second-row last week where he expressed those hopes directly.

“Paul and I had a coffee last week and had a fantastic chat about rugby, about Munster, about where he wants to go as a coach,” van Graan said yesterday.

“And about certain ways he can contribute to the current team. Possibly in the future, when the time is right, he might get involved. Or he might not. He wants to take it day by day.

“Coaching is definitely not something you do in a week. It’s a long-term thing so I am so glad he gets the opportunity to take the next step. He was with the (Munster) academy last year and now he is with the (Ireland) U20s. We will keep in constant contact.

“I value his opinion and I asked him so many questions. He was so honest in the way he answered them.

“He loves Munster and in whatever way is involved in the future.”

The Munster boss said O’Connell’s appointment to the U20s was a great boost for the Irish youngsters.

“I mean, being captain of Ireland, playing 100 Test matches ... if I was an U20 player and Paul O’Connell was one of my coaches, I would embrace that. I would get as much info as I could possibly.”

Munster have meanwhile welcomed new defence coach JP Ferreira to their High Performance Centre at the University of Limerick following his move from the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg with van Graan expecting him to hit the ground running with the help of fellow assistants Felix Jones and Jerry Flannery as derbies with Leinster, Ulster, and Connacht follow in quick succession between now and January 6.

“JP arrived yesterday. Again, like myself, he’s flying into three interprovincial games. He’s been in constant contact with (Ireland defence coach) Andy Farrell and (former Munster defence coach) Jacques Nienaber.

“He’s just going to find his feet. This week it will be straight into the coaching. But luckily myself, Felix and Fla have been here for a while now.

“We’ll just take it day-by-day but he’s straight in and he was here this morning. He will start coaching as from Friday.”

The Munster boss said Ferreira’s arrival mid-season meant he would not be reinventing the wheel in terms of the province’s defensive systems.

“Not at all. We, as coaches, keep reminding ourselves that clarity and simplicity is the main message. It’s all about the team.

“I think the brilliant thing about the coaching staff, conditioning staff, medical staff, we’ve decided where we want to go to.

“We are all on the same page. There are no surprises to anyone.

“We have a very important five weeks coming up with five massive games. We’ve got a break of two weeks before the PRO14 starts up again. Then the Six Nations starts.

“We will readdress everything then if we want to make small adjustments but as of now, our focus is on Leinster, and keeping the focus the same.

“That’s the beauty of quality people. Find a person first and then give him a job. We’re just going to keep working away.”