Joey Carbery marks return with two tries as Leinster secure bonus point

Leinster 39 - Edinburgh 10: Joey Carbery crowned his first start since December with a couple of tries but that bit of good news for Joe Schmidt was offset by a shoulder injury to Josh van der Flier early in the game.

Carbery, who made his return off the bench in Treviso after being out with an ankle injury since the Champions Cup game against Northampton Saints, looked sharp throughout and could now come into contention for his Six Nations debut.

It took Leinster until the second-half to take control of this contest as they made it 11 home wins in a row over a battling Edinburgh side who failed to make good possession count in the opening half.

Leinster, despite losing Dominic Ryan to a HIA after ten minutes, hit the front shortly after that when his replacement Dan Leavy pounced for a turnover in midfield and while Magnus Bradbury and Duncan Weir got back to avert the initial danger, Joey Carbery recycled and went wide through Rory O’Loughlin and Zane Kirchner for Barry Daly to score his second try of the campaign in the left corner.

Carbery was unable to convert from the left touchline but the loss of van der Flier was a further disruption.

Edinburgh, looking for their first win in Dublin since 2005, got on top and worked the ball through the phases as they tried to break down a resolute home defence.

Edinburgh went to the right corner with a penalty but then lost the ball as they tried to drive after the lineout but they refused to panic.

At one stage they put a 28-phase move together deep inside the Leinster half but again turned over the ball just when it seemed they would find a way through.

Leinster were struggling to get their hands on the ball but managed to extend their lead on a rare attack when Carbery landed a penalty from 25 metres after 33 minutes.

Edinburgh were finally rewarded with a penalty from Weir five minutes from the break but they butchered a try on the stroke of half-time when winger Tom Brown, who signed a new two-year the previous day, dropped the ball with an unimpeded run to the line after a superb pass from Chris Dean and that left Leinster fortune to be 8-3 ahead at the interval.

Leinster took control after the restart with Carbery striking for his first try after 48 minutes when he finished in the left corner after several drives from a lineout on the other side came up just short.

Good work by Reid, Luke McGrath and Jamison Gibson-Park created the opening down the right which was finished from distance by Carbery, with Ross Byrne’s conversion making it 20-3 after 53 minutes.

The bonus point was wrapped up three minutes later when slack defending was punished as Daly sped home for his second try and after that all that remained to be decided was the margin of victory.

Both sides emptied their benches going into the final quarter with the Scots never looking like mounting a serious comeback and Leavy crowned a fine display after his early introduction to peel away and score 13 minutes from the end.

Weir got over for a consolation try which he converted ten minutes from time, but from the restart Leinster drove forward and Byran Byrne got their sixth try.

Scorers for Leinster:

Tries: B Daly (2), J Carbery (2), D Leavy, B Byrne. Pen: J Carbery. Cons: R Byrne (3)

Scorers for Edinburgh:

Pen: D Weir. Try: Weir. Con: Weir

Leinster:

Z Kirchner; D Kearney, R O’Loughlin, N Reid, B Daly; J Carbery, L McGrath; P Dooley, J Tracy, M Ross; R Molony, M McCarthy; D Ryan, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements:

D Leavy for Ryan (10), M Kearney for van der Flier (13), R Byrne for O’Loughlin (33), A Byrne for D Kearney (40), M Bent for Ross (42), J Gibson-Park for Kirchner (52), Kirchner for Reid (54), A Porter for Dooley (60), B Byrne for McCarthy (63).

Edinburgh:

G Bryce; D Hoyland, C Dean, P Burleigh, T Brown; D Weir, S Hidalgo-Clyne; J Cosgrove, N Cochrane, M McCallum; F MacKenzie, B Toolis; M Bradbury, J Ritchie, C Du Preez.

Replacements:

D Appiah for Cosgrove (18-26, 40), B Kinghorn for Brown (40), G Turner for Cochrane (49), J Tovey for Burleigh (52), G Gilchrist for McKenzie (60), L Carmichael for Toolis (60), N Fowles for Hidalgo-Clyne (60), N Beavon for McCallum.

Referee:

Ian Davies (WRU).