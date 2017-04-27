Joe Schmidt has Ireland warning for Donnacha Ryan

Joe Schmidt has warned Donnacha Ryan that his move to France to join Racing 92 will make it “more difficult” for the second row to continue to be selected for Ireland.

The 33-year-old is poised to leave Munster at the end of the season for a French adventure.

Speaking at the Punchestown Festival yesterday, Ireland head coach Schmidt suggested moving abroad could prove damaging for Ryan’s international career.

“The door’s not closed on anyone but it is more difficult,” Schmidt said when asked about Ryan’s international prospects.

“We pick the guys from home, they’re guys who stay here – they’ve always got their nose in front, really.

“You never say never but, certainly, with young guys like Ultan Dillane and the like coming through, hopefully, we’re going to keep building guys through.

“As good as Donnacha has been for us, particularly in recent times, there are other guys who will hopefully come though and put a bit of pressure on.”

Last weekend was a painful one for Irish rugby with Munster and Leinster bowing out at semi-final stage of the Champions Cup to Saracens and Clermont respectively.

Asked for his observations, Schmidt replied:

“I thought for the first 20 minutes Munster were really super, they got very close to putting Saracens under all sorts of pressure.

“They didn’t quite convert it on the scoreboard, unfortunately.

“Leinster probably did the reverse.

“The first 20 minutes wasn’t great but they got better and better as the game went on and were probably a little bit unlucky at the end of it.”

The summer tour of the United States and Japan is moving ever closer where Schmidt is relishing the prospect of working with recent coaching recruits Ronan O’Gara, Felix Jones and Girvan Dempsey.

“I’m looking forward to the whole thing. I think it’s going to be a bit warmer than it is today,” Schmidt said in reference to the chilly conditions at Punchestown yesterday.

“It’s great to have ROG come in, and Girv, and Felix. I think they’re three good, young guys who are going to contribute to rugby coaching in the future.

“They were three outstanding players who understand the game really well.”

Yesterday wasn’t Schmidt’s first trip to Punchestown but it was a fleeting one, and he didn’t appear to hold out much hope of making money.

“I came here, probably 22 years ago, for the first time and then last year I came again,” he said.

“It’s a nice place. I’m just in for today and will probably only get the first four races so that won’t be time to lose too much, hopefully.”

Meanwhile, Rugby Players Ireland (formerly IRUPA) confirmed yesterday that CEO Omar Hassanein is to leave the organisation to take up a position as CEO of the International Rugby Player’s Association.