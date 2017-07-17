Joe Hart set for West Ham switch as Ireland's Darren Randolph future uncertain

Ireland No. 1 Darren Randolph’s future at West Ham looks uncertain with Joe Hart’s loan deal to the Hammers expected to be confirmed today.

Randolph wrested the West Ham goalkeeper’s shirt from rival Adrian last season. However he fell out of favour in a frustrating season for the Hammers, with manager Slaven Bilic turning back to the Spaniard.

It has become increasingly clear Bilic is seeking a new first team keeper, and now England international Hart - who spent last season at Torino in Seria A - looks set to complete a loan switch from Manchester City, subject to a medical.

City boss Pep Guardiola has previously confirmed Hart has no future at the Manchester club.

Also on his way out of City is Spanish international forward Nolito. Sevilla confirmed the signing yesterday, the club agreeing a three-year deal. He returns to LaLiga after one disappointing season at the Etihad Stadium.

Sevilla are reported to have paid €9million for the 30-year-old, who joined Pep Guardiola’s City for €16 million from Celta Vigo last summer.

Nolito, often playing in a wide midfield role, scored five goals in his first nine appearances for City but fell down the pecking order as Leroy Sane shone in the second half of the campaign.

He underwent a medical with Sevilla on Sunday and is now expected to join up with the squad on their pre-season trip to Japan.

Meanwhile, AC Milan have continued their summer recruitment drive by signing Argentina midfielder Lucas Biglia from Lazio.

The 31-year-old has moved to San Siro on a three-year deal, the club said in a statement on their official website.

He is Milan’s ninth signing of the summer, the Rossoneri’s new Chinese owners having already funded the purchases of Andre Silva, Ricardo Rodriguez, Hakan Calhanoglu, Andrea Conti, Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Fabio Borini and, most notably, Leonardo Bonucci.

Elsewhere, Clinton Njie has joined Marseille on a permanent deal from Tottenham.

The Cameroon forward was on loan with the Ligue 1 club last season, having failed to secure a regular role at White Hart Lane.

The 23-year-old did not start a single Premier League game for Spurs, making eight substitute appearances after arriving from Lyon in a deal reportedly worth more than €9million. After returning to France he scored four times in 22 outings for OM.