Joe Cooney calls for free-to-air coverage on all championship games

Clare chairman Joe Cooney insists the county will continue in their efforts to persuade the GAA to make all championship games available on free-to-air tv.

Cooney said they will be “fighting our case” after they learned their Munster SHC semi-final against Limerick in Semple Stadium on June 4 will be exclusively televised by Sky Sports.

It comes after the 2016 Round 2 qualifier game between the two counties last July was also shown by the pay-per-view broadcasters.

Speaking at that time, Cooney said he felt the frustration of fans who would be unable to watch the game and says that feeling has deepened now.

“We’re very disappointed our Munster semi-final won’t be shown live on, shall we say, national television.

“We’re disappointed for our loyal supporters who can’t attend on the day, those both young and old. We will be fighting our case for all championship matches to be made available live on national television because they should be shown on national television.”

Cooney intimated Clare could bring another motion to Congress. They did so in 2015 when they called on the GAA to make all championship games free-to-air. However, it was ruled out of order.

It was later discussed by Central Council who dismissed it and even though such a proposal would likely be permitted onto the Clár next year after a similar Dublin motion was well defeated last year the GAA wouldn’t be able to renege on any element of their Sky deal.

RTÉ have the rights to the Tipperary-Cork first round game, the winners of that affair’s semi-final clash with Waterford and the provincial final but as part of the new five-year media rights deal the Clare-Limerick game Cooney added: “It might be the luck of the draw (Clare and Limerick are on Sky Sports again) but it is so disappointing mostly for elderly people, they can’t sit down in the comfort of their own home to watch their county in championship action.

“We want to work with the GAA to see RTÉ are given the rights to these games.”

Meanwhile, Cooney confirmed Clare’s senior footballers and hurlers have yet to receive their 2016 Division 3 and Division 1-winning medals.

A presentation date had been pencilled in for December but was cancelled. “We had arranged something but then the Munster Leagues started up and players weren’t interested. There wasn’t a time that suited. We will get a date arranged later this year.”