Jim Gavin: Croke Park 'a stadium built for Gaelic games, first and foremost'

Jim Gavin has stood over his criticism of the Croke Park pitch and insisted Gaelic games, not concerts, should be the GAA’s priority.

The Dublin manager claimed a section in front of the Hill 16 end goals was particularly slippery during last month’s Leinster final, having been relaid after a Coldplay concert the previous weekend.

Gavin flagged the issue in response to a question about Dean Rock’s black card dismissal in the first-half of that game, when he stumbled in that area and tangled with a Kildare player.

The ground has since hosted a U2 concert and the same end of the pitch was relaid again ahead of last weekend’s four football championship games there.

Stuart Wilson, the pitch manager at Croke Park, tweeted last week that it was an “amazing turnaround by my team from U2 concert last Saturday night to be ready for four matches this weekend”.

Another amazing turnaround by my team from U2 concert last Saturday night to be ready for 4 matches this weekend. Best of luck to all teams. pic.twitter.com/GMWPivJhWI — Stuart Wilson (@stuartwilson156) July 29, 2017

However, Roscommon manager Kevin McStay was critical of the surface after Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final draw with Mayo and Gavin voiced more concern again yesterday.

Dublin return to Croke Park tomorrow for what’s shaping up as a sell-out All-Ireland quarter-final clash with Monaghan, while Tyrone will play Armagh.

“For me, with a couple of days to go to the game, it is what it is and the six teams that will be involved in the hurling and football over the weekend will just have to deal with it,” said Gavin yesterday. “It is what it is, you’d hope that Croke Park will reflect on it.”

Asked what exactly he wants them to reflect on, Gavin said: “I just think they have to have a look at the schedule. It’s a stadium built for Gaelic games, first and foremost. That has to be the priority. That’s for Croke Park to reflect on, to impart management and leadership within the GAA, to say what’s right for the games.”

Kerry minor boss Peter Keane claimed the Croke Park pitch was like an ‘ice rink’ for last year’s All-Ireland minor final, which preceded Dublin’s drawn final with Mayo.

Gavin agreed at the time, saying it was “probably because it’s rolled so much and the grass is cut so tight, about 30 milimetres I think, it makes it very slippy when wet”.

However, the three-time All-Ireland winning manager kicked to touch yesterday when asked if he felt this had improved since he pointed out the problem last year.

“I haven’t been there enough this year to make that judgment,” he said.

Gavin is currently in his fifth season in charge of Dublin, though county chairman Sean Shanley stated earlier this week that he could “do a Brian Cody” and remain on for years.

“At the end of every year, I sit down with the county board, no matter what’s been agreed, and just make sure they are happy with what went on between myself and the management team and the backroom that we have. That won’t be any different,” he responded.

“Whatever way the cards fall for us this year, we’ll review the season that’s gone by and look into the next year, and if they want me and it works, we’ll commit.”

Dublin defeated Monaghan by 2-22 to 0-11 at this stage in 2014 and are expected to return to their fifth semi-final under Gavin’s charge at Monaghan’s expense again.

Tomorrow’s game will mark the 89th time Stephen Cluxton has lined out for Dublin in a championship game, which is a new record.

“It’s a great milestone for Stephen,” said Gavin. “I would have played with him at the back end of my own career and I would have seen him come on. Getting to know him and seeing how purposeful he is and how determined he is to be the best that he can be, and how he just focuses on his game, has been great. We are fortunate to have him and long may it continue.”

Gavin had similar praise for Bernard Brogan, who has played the role of impact substitute this summer and looked consistently sharp when coming on.

“I think the point he’s proved to everybody is how much of a team player he is by his actions on the field of play,” said Gavin. “That’s what we see in the training sessions, his application, and that form. Thankfully, we are seeing that on a consistent basis in training and that’s good for Dublin football.”

As for Monaghan, Gavin said he’s preparing for them to start with Jack McCarron and Conor McCarthy up front, following strong contributions from both as substitutes against Down last weekend.

“I think you have to prepare for them, because they’re so good,” he said. “McCarron, McCarthy, Owen Duffy, McAnespie, and they obviously have Conor McManus, so I think you need to have all the bases covered, but most of our work over the last number of weeks has been on how we are going to play our game, and that’s what we’ve focused on.”