Jerry Gibbons scorched past the line in 12 throws to win the Bill Barrett Cup final over Tim Young at Caheragh.

He beat Young’s opening shot to the lawn by 40m. Young’s second went left and only made the top of the rise.

Gibbons beat that well with his bowl towards Lisangle cross. Young’s third throw beat that tip by just 20m, but Gibbon’s reply passed it by only 70m.

Young’s reached Sweetnam’s gate with a good fourth. Gibbons clipped the left with his and the lead was now just 40m. Young played a super fifth shot to the top of the bridge.

Gibbons was equally good and won the exchange by 20m. Young followed with another great bowl to the big house and this time he was rewarded by a 15m lead.

Gibbons hit back immediately with a big shot past Reenroe cross. Young caught the left verge and missed Gibbons’ mark by 70m. He rallied with a sensational bowl past the cross.

Gibbons responded with a well played bowl too, but it missed the mark by 10m. They both made Sheily’s new house in the next shots with Young leading by 20m.

Gibbons expertly delivered his 10th bowl; it brushed the left and ran to just short of the novice line. Young missed that by 60m. He followed with a great bowl to the river gate, but Gibbons beat it by 30m.

Young’s next was too far left and beat Gibbons’ tip by just 80m. Gibbons secured the cup with a brilliant bowl that brushed the right and beat the line.

Mick Murphy (I) had an emotional victory in the delayed 2016 Munster Vintage (over-60) final at Clondrohid. It was postponed following the untimely death of his daughter late last year.

Jerome O’Mahony led the early shots. Danny Murphy was never able to put his mark on the contest.

O’Mahony held the lead till Mick Murphy got a great rub with his bowl to the graveyard wall. These two were locked together to the Bell Inn, with Danny a bowl off the pace.

Mick Murphy increased the intensity to Kelleher’s farm which he reached in four good throws. O’Mahony missed in four to fall a bowl behind, with just one shot to go.

The Dutch national championship, the Grolsch Champions Tour, was completed at the weekend. The title is decided on the four best results from six scores.

Silke Tulk completed an astonishing run of 11 successive titles, holding off Lindsay Leussink by just two shots over four scores.

The senior men’s crown went to Jos-Bert Aalbers who was tied on shots and scores with rising star Mark Muntel. Aalbers had accumulated 64m more than Muntel.

Mirco Breuker won the u18 Boys title with one shot over impressive rookie Youri Pas. Suzan Zieverink won the u18 Girls title with a shot to spare on Rodjean Vos. All four will represent the Netherlands at King and Queen of the Roads in October.

In the meantime Tulk and Aalbers team up to play David Murphy and Dearbhla Toal-Mallon at next month’s Ból-Fada festival at Keady-Tassagh.

The 2017 championship season continued at the weekend. In the group stages of the women’s senior championship Catriona Murphy beat Louise Collins by a bowl at Togher Cross and Bernadette Murphy beat Aileen Murphy by two bowls at Kildee.

In the Men’s Junior A championship there were two Cork city round robin ties at Templemichael. In the first Thomas Boyle beat Craig Moynihan and Adrian Callanan.

Callanan, so impressive in his run to last year’s All-Ireland Junior C title, was in trouble after failing to open the first bend in four. At that point Boyle was just fore of Moynihan with Callanan a shot behind.

Callanan closed the gap to Sarsfield’s Court cross, but fell a bowl behind again to the green. Boyle took a vital edge to the last bend after Moynihan made a mistake at the novice line.

Brian Daly defeated Dave Mackey by close to a bowl. Mackey started well and was almost a bowl clear after three.

Daly led at Sarsfield’s Court cross. Mackey pushed clear again to the green and led till Daly got a great bowl past the novice line. Two poor shots there left Mackey trailing by almost a bowl and he never bridged that gap.

Daly and Boyle advance to the semi-final and Mackey and Moynihan go to the quarter-final.

James Nagle bowled impressively at Bauravilla to beat Tony O’Sullivan by a bowl. He raised a bowl of odds after four great bowls from Dekker’s to the bridge. He was facing the line in 15 shots.

In Mid-Cork Denis Murphy eliminates Brendan O’Neill by a bowl at Castletownkenneigh. Noel O’Donovan finished strongly at Templemartin to catch David O’Mahony in the last shot.

Former seniors Christy Mullins and Bill Daly also had good wins. Mullins beat Donncha O’Brien by a bowl at Ballygurteen to reach the Jerry Desmond Cup final.

At the Bog Road Bill Daly gave a fine performance in getting past Patsy Hogan by a bowl in the Veteran championship.