Jerome Stack steps down as Tipperary coach for ‘personal reasons’

Jerome Stack has stepped down as Tipperary senior football team coach, less than four months after being appointed to the role.

Last September, it emerged that Stack was joining fellow Kerry native and Tipp manager Liam Kearns for the 2017 campaign. Stack had worked alongside John Brudair with Limerick in 2015 and spent the previous two seasons alongside former Laois boss Tomás Ó Flatharta. Stack guided Dromcollogher-Broadford to Limerick SFC glory in 2012, and was seen as a key appointment for Kearns. However, Kearns has confirmed that Stack has cited “personal reasons” behind his decision to leave, adding that there are no immediate plans to replace him.

“Jerome Stack has left for personal reasons,’ he said. “We wish him the best of luck in the future. We now have the same set-up as last year Jerome was an addition but we’ll now operate as we have been doing.” It has also been confirmed that the Tipperary footballers will have the use of Semple Stadium for their first two Allianz League Division 3 fixtures of the new campaign – against Antrim on February 5 and Sligo a week later.

The Antrim game had been originally pencilled in for the Clonmel Sportsfield but Kearns asked for the use of the Thurles venue and has had that request granted by the county board. Tipp will, however, be without five of the team that started last August’s All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo for their League opener. Colm O’Shaughnessy, Ciaran McDonald and George Hannigan are injured, Bill Maher is suspended after he was red-carded in the Mayo game and 2016 captain Peter Acheson is in Dubai. Kearns will confirm the identity of a new team captain ahead of the Antrim visit.

Cork meanwhile have made ten changes to their side for tonight’s final round of the Co-Op Superstores.ie Munster HL against Clare in Sixmilebridge (7.30pm). Having already beaten Kerry, Limerick and Waterford, Kieran Kingston’s side are guaranteed a place in the final – Clare will be their opponents if they can win this tie, but any other result would mean a Cork-Limerick decider. Christopher Joyce, Cormac Murphy, Dean Brosnan, Luke Meade and Michael O’Halloran are the only survivors from the Waterford game, while there is a first outing of the campaign for Mark Ellis. The meeting of Kerry and Waterford, which had been scheduled for Austin Stack Park in Tralee tonight, will now be played in Fraher Field in Dungarvan on Saturday at 12.30pm.

CORK (SH v Clare):

D Dalton (Fr O’Neills); K Burke (Midleton), D Griffin (Carrigaline), C O’Sullivan (Sarsfields); M Ellis (Millstreet), C Joyce (Na Piarsaigh), C Murphy (Mallow); L McLoughlin (Kanturk), P Haughney (Midleton); B Cooper (Youghal), C Lehane (Midleton), D Brosnan (Glen Rovers); L Meade (Newcestown), S O’Keeffe (Blackrock), M O’Halloran (Blackrock).

Subs:

A Nash (Kanturk), S McDonnell (Glen Rovers), J Sheehan (Erin’s Own), E Gunning (Na Piarsaigh), D Kearney (Sarsfields), T O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), D O’Driscoll (Carrigtwohill), B Dunne (Fr O’Neills), D Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), S Harnedy (St Ita’s), P Horgan (Glen Rovers).