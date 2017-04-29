Jason Forde will fight ban ‘injustice’, says Tipp chairman Michael Bourke

Tipperary County Board chairman Michael Bourke has described a proposed two-match suspension for Jason Forde as a “severe injustice”.

Forde, Bourke confirmed to Tipp FM, will contest the recommended punishment from the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) in front of the Central Hearings Committee in Croke Park next week.

Although Tipperary officials are confident of having the penalty overturned, the Silvermines man risks missing out on the county’s Munster opener against Cork on May 21 and either a semi-final clash with Waterford or a first round qualifier.

Forde clashed with Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald during the recent Allianz Hurling League semi-final at Nowlan Park and while referee Diarmuid Kirwan took no action against the player, the CCCC decided to act.

Bourke said: “I would call it a severe injustice. Tipperary stayed very quiet until after last Sunday’s game. We lodged an appeal on Monday morning and we have a hearing during next week. We will take it from there. The view would be that we would try to have Jason available to play in the first round of the championship against Cork on May 21. Our appeal is gone in, we will get together before we attend that meeting in Dublin, and formalise our plans.”

Meanwhile, Roscommon County Board has paid respects to former county footballer and manager Donie Shine Senior, who passed away yesterday. Chairman Seamus Sweeney remarked about the Clann na nGael man, father of Donie Jnr, who led his club to eight consecutive SFC county titles: “Donie played for and managed Roscommon senior footballers and his beloved Clann na nGael.

Donie will forever be associated with the great Clann teams that dominated Roscommon and Connacht football in the 1980s and 90s.

“I was always impressed by his knowledge of the GAA both county and country wide. I know Donie attended games regardless of who was taking part or where the game was played. He loved the GAA.

"In more recent years Donie has been the expert voice on Shannonside FM with Willie Hegarty as they commentated on Roscommon football games, both club and county. He brought pleasure to thousands as his reasonable assessment of games was seen to be fair and balanced and always well informed.”

Elsewhere, the GAA has confirmed they have embarked on an analysis of all senior club fixtures across the country.

The Eamonn O’Sullivan-led Central Fixtures Planning Committee has appointed fixture analysts in all counties who must report back at the end of the year on how well each county’s senior club fixtures schedule has been implemented. O’Sullivan said: “Up until now, people would have said a certain county has a good programme of fixtures and set an example in that regard.

"But a lot of that is self-analysis, so it will be interesting to see now when we go through all the guidelines that have been laid out how it works out in all the counties.”