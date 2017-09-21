Jarrad Butler: ‘Little passes’ are letting Connacht down

Back-row Jarrad Butler is keen to correct the course of Connacht’s season this weekend following two losses from three games.

Butler signed for the province during the summer from Super Rugby side Brumbies, and he has made a considerable impact on the openside flank, but there is a realisation that the pressure is on to claim a third home win in a row against Cardiff.

Last weekend’s loss to Dragons was a big setback for new coach Kieran Keane, especially as they had recovered well from their round one loss to Glasgow Warriors with a bonus-point victory over Southern Kings.

But despite their failings in Wales, Butler insists the squad were quick to return to the drawing board and search for solutions. “The emphasis is on guys taking ownership of what they did in the game. What they think and where we need to improve our game,” said Butler.

“We have been there or thereabouts, it’s those last little passes or whatever it may be that are letting us down. Guys are excited and guys are keen to do the analysis because we want to get better and put in good performances. We are home this weekend and we want to get back on track.”

Butler (26) has started in two of Connacht’s games to date and was called from the bench at Rodney Parade as his side faced a large half-time deficit last weekend. He replaced the fit-again Jake Heenan, but with plenty of competition from the likes of John Muldoon, Eoghan Masterson, James Connolly, Sean O’Brien and Naulia Dawai, he knows he has to impress.

“We have so much good depth in the back-row at the moment and it makes for good training sessions.

“Everyone is keen to get opportunities and when people are getting a crack they are putting their hands up and playing really well. It can only be good for the team. I like the freedom of playing seven. You get to run around the field a little bit more, you are less locked in. You can shoot off there. That’s what I like about it a bit of a roaming role.

“This was an opportunity (for me). I wanted to do something a little different, and coming to the other side of the world is a bit different, and play a different brand of footie. I have really enjoyed it.”