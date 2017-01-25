Jamie Wall happy as Mary I show scoring power

Mary Immaculate College 2-31 GMIT 0-16: Former Cork underage prospect Jamie Wall was pleased to see his Mary Immaculate College side run out 21-point winners over GMIT in yesterday’s Fitzgibbon Cup clash.

Eamonn Cregan parted ways with the Limerick teacher training college after he oversaw their victorious 2016 campaign, but they continued their marvellous form against an understrength GMIT in Limerick.

The hosts stormed into a 1-16 to 0-8 half-time lead, and backed by the goals from Limerick inter-county stars Cian Lynch and Thomas Grimes, Mary I won comprehensively in the end.

But despite scoring 33 times in their first Group A game of 2017, Wall knows chances were left behind and Mary I will need to be even more clinical in future if they want to progress into the latter stages of the competition.

“We are setting our standards and regardless of who we play, we felt we didn’t reach some of our own targets,” said Wall.

“There are mixed emotions, but overall I suppose we are happy, we scored 2-31 but at the same time we left a lot of ball wide, particularly in the first-half.

“Whether you’re playing Carlow IT, DIT, or GMIT we need to play to the best of our ability.”

Michael O’Neill scored first for Mary I, in the second minute, and then Lynch tapped over their second moments later.

Mary I had a star-studded line-up with names like Ronan Maher, Colm Galvin and Richie English all remaining from last year, with Declan Hannon the only notable absentee.

Lynch scored their goal two minutes before half-time, and GMIT trailed by 11 points at the interval as the game began to get away from them.

Alan Ward scored eight points in vain for the Galway college, but Mary I surged clear and after he replaced Sean Burke in the 44th minute, Grimes struck their second goal 10 minutes from the end.

Grimes scored 1-2 after his introduction, and Lynch also finished with 1-2, although he was hauled off six minutes after half-time as Mary I cruised to victory.

“I’m proud that the guys battled until the end, but it was disappointing,” said GMIT manager Michael Ryan.

Scorers for Mary Immaculate College:

D O’Donovan 0-8 (0-1f, 0-1 sl), C Lynch 1-2, T Grimes 1-2, A Gillane 0-5 (0-1f), T Monaghan 0-4, M O’Neill 0-4, R Maher 0-3, C Galvin 0-2, E Quirke 0-1.

Scorers for GMIT:

A Ward 0-8 (0-6f, 0-1 65), J Mannion 0-2, J Forde 0-2, I Creaven 0-1, J Mooney 0-1, L Kelly 0-1, R Doyle 0-1.

MARY IMMACULATE COLLEGE:

C Barrett (Tipperary); D Sweeney (Tipperary), R English (Limerick), E Quirke (Clare); C Twomey (Cork), R Maher (Tipperary), A Flynn (Tipperary); C Galvin (Clare), S Cahill (Tipperary); A Gillane (Limerick), M O’Neill (Clare), D O’Donovan (Limerick); T Monaghan (Galway), S Burke (Cork), C Lynch (Limerick).

Subs:

T Gallagher (Tipperary) for Lynch (36), T Grimes (Limerick) for Burke (44), L Meade (Cork) for Cahill (44), T O’Mahony (Cork) for Galvin (54), C Stapleton (Tipperary) for Flynn (56).

GMIT:

C Slevin (Offaly); S Pierce (Galway), D Cronin (Galway), C Ryan (Galway); C Reilly (Galway), R Doyle (Galway), L Kelly (Galway); B Toohey (Tipperary), J Mooney (Galway); J Forde (Galway), I Creaven (Galway), A Ward (Galway); J Mannion (Galway), D Mangan (Galway), E McEvoy (Galway).

Subs:

E Fallon (Galway) for McEvoy (30), R Cahill (Clare) for Kelly (55), R Burke (Galway) for Ryan (55), S Conroy (Westmeath) for Mangan (55), J Langan (Offaly) for Creaven (55).

Referee:

Michael Murtagh (Westmeath).