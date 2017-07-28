Home»Sport»Soccer

James McClean and Martin O’Neill escape with reprimand after ref comments

Friday, July 28, 2017
Liam Mackey

James McClean and Martin O’Neill have escaped with nothing worse than a slap on the wrist from Fifa for the critical comments they made about the match referee after the 1-1 draw with Austria in the World Cup qualifier at the Aviva in June.

O’Neill had described the Spanish official’s performance in the game as “poor” while McClean went further in a post-match television interview by suggesting that David Fernandez Borbalan was Austria’s “12th man”.

That implicit questioning of the referee’s integrity prompted fears that the West Brom man could be in line for a ban but, yesterday, it was confirmed that, following a disciplinary investigation, Fifa had settled on issuing a reprimand to both men.

In a statement, the FAI said it “accepted Fifa’s decision to issue a reprimand to both Martin O’Neill and James McClean following disciplinary proceedings.

The ruling by the Fifa Disciplinary Committee came following a breach of Article 57 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code and Article 4 of the Regulations of the 2018 Fifa World Cup for ‘unsporting behaviour’.”

The Association added that it would be making no further comment on the matter.

With Ireland resuming their World Cup qualification bid with back to back games away to Georgia and at home to Serbia in September, Fifa’s decision will have come as a relief to O’Neill who last week admitted that, while he was hoping for good news, he couldn’t help but be concerned about the outcome of the disciplinary probe.

He also questioned the fairness of players having to fulfil media obligations through post-match interviews which are conducted within minutes of the final whistle.

“In terms of interview techniques and interviewing times for people — there’s less excuse for me — but for players to be hauled in and then you are looking for really bland answers, it might be something that we’d look at,” he said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, ireland

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Leighton Baines saves Everton’s blushes on Wayne Rooney’s return

Council ‘surprised’ as Bray Wanderers chairman reveals ambitious plans

Cork City ‘keep focus’ in drive to add points

Everton ready to sell Ross Barkley


Breaking Stories

JP McManus golf course to allow pints with putts

Usain Bolt set to party in London as he brings down curtain on glittering career

Lifestyle

Online dating through the world of Irish dance

Ask Audrey: The definition of a style icon in Limerick is someone who only owns two tracksuits

Keeping fit is good for the mind as well as the body

The night sky is a long way from Tipperary

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 6
    • 13
    • 24
    • 37
    • 40
    • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 