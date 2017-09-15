James Horan: Dubs will need best to beat Mayo

The consensus is that Mayo will need to reach a peak to get the better of Dublin in Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

James Horan would argue that the same applies for the champions.

Jim Gavin has gone on record to say that his side played below their best in the drawn decider and replay against Mayo last year and, though some have perceived that as a slight on the Connacht contenders, Horan is in full agreement.

“I thought Dublin were very vulnerable last year and Mayo played very well in patches in both games but just didn’t get there. Dublin will be much better this year, but so will Mayo because both teams are evolving. Certainly, Jim came out very strongly and very early to give a public scolding, if you like, to that team. They are pushing hard for their greatest performance ever. That’s what they are looking for and that’s what they feel it will probably take. And it will. It will take Dublin playing at their ultimate. I see some people saying 80%, but that’s rubbish. Dublin will have to be at their best to win it and Mayo equally.”

It’s three years since Horan stepped away as Mayo manager and seven since he first stepped up to the plate. He knew this team was capable of reaching exceptional heights from the off. “It jumped off the page pretty quickly, to be honest,” he said yesterday.

He wasn’t in the job a wet week when he predicted that they would ‘take the bullshit’ out of Mayo football, inject substance where there was a perception of style and little else and build a team that would constantly add layers to its capabilities.

He’s not surprised the process has continued in his absence. Horan talks about leaders like Aidan O’Shea and Cillian O’Connor, how Brendan Harrison has joined them, and of young players such as Matthew Ruane and Michael Hall whose underage promise will soon be absorbed by the senior side’s healthy culture. It’s why he doesn’t see this weekend as a win or bust scenario. “Players are always aware of where they are and the chances that they have. You have only a limited amount of opportunities, any player in any team, ever. The players are always aware of that. You can’t put that out of your mind completely. It would definitely be a motivation. As you get towards 29 or 30 or you’re at your peak and you know that this is your best chance to offer the most you have for this team and this group. It definitely helps your focus and motivation when that’s the situation.”

Horan doesn’t see Stephen Rochford pulling any tactical rabbits out of the hat for this one. Or a start for Diarmuid Connolly.

The main talking point beyond all that may well be that of Joe McQuillan’s appointment as referee.

Dublin have had issues with him in the past. So have Mayo. Horan thinks the nit-picking is out of order.

“It’s unfair. It’s never about the ref, or it can’t be about the ref. Yes, everyone will do their research about the referee from previous games and what his quirks are and what he looks for, and maybe the way he interacts with players.

“Both teams will have gone through that in detail, so they’ll be very clear on the type of ref he is and what he does and doesn’t let go. I suppose there is a feeling that he lets things go, so both teams will be very well-versed in that and play accordingly. The ref on this occasion, if you look at the record, he’s been involved in games that Dublin have lost and Dublin have won so it’s going to balance itself out. You can see that narrative playing itself out a little bit.”

