James Dolan's goals win it for Westmeath

Westmeath 2-15 Carlow 1-15: Two goals, one in each half, from Westmeath right half back James Dolan proved crucial as the Lake County overcame a spirited Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Carlow were reduced to 14 men just before half time when influential midfielder Brendan Murphy received a second yellow following an ugly midfield melee. Dolan struck early and late, his first goal arriving in the fifth minute and his second in the dying minutes when he availed of a Carlow defensive slip.

The accuracy of Paul Broderick kept Carlow in this game, along with a fine contribution of 0-5 from Darragh Foley. A Broderick goal cut the arrears to a point (1-9 to 1-8). But Westmeath corner forwards Luke Loughlin and Ger Egan always found a scoring response.

Scorers for Westmeath:

J Dolan (2-0); L Loughlin (0-5, 4 frees); G Egan (0-4, 3 frees); T McDaniel (0-2); D McNicholas, C McCormack, S Corcoran (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carlow:

P Broderick (1-5, 4 frees); D Foley (0-5, 2 frees), E Ruth, A Kelly (0-2 each); D O’Brien (0-1)

WESTMEATH:

D Quinn; J Rock, K Maguire, J Gonoud; J Dolan, K Martin, J Marshment; A Gaughan, D McNicholas; D Lynch, D Glennon, J Egan; L Loughlin, T McDanile, G Egan.

Subs:

P Holloway for McNicholas (20); S Corcoran for Marsment (h/t); K Reilly for Martin (46); D Coroon for Holloway (55); S Dempsey for McDaniel (60: B Sayeh for J Egan (64); A Stone for Loughlin (69); K Smullen for Rock (70); N Mulligan for Dolan (70).

CARLOW:

C Kearney; C Crowley, H Gahan, K Nolan; S Murphy, J Murphy, G Kelly; B Murphy, E Ruth; A Kelly, D Foley, S O’Neill; D O’Brien, P Broderick, G Power.

Subs:

D Moran for J Murphy (h/t); M Ware for O’Neill (h/t); M Rennick for S Murphy (h/t); S Clarek for O’Brien (60); C McCael for Power (60); J Clarek fir Crowley (65); D Lunney for A Kelly.

Referee:

D Moore (Laois).