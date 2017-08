In the age of Twitter, there’s never a shortage of people in with the obvious quip. Any prospect of a draw, from the Super Bowl to the All-Ireland series, and the replay’s in Limerick. And as for when a Dublin football team loses a game at minor, U21, or senior? Split Dublin in two. Ha, ha.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers Sign In Not a member yet? Register here