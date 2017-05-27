‘It’s like any addiction, you get a feel for it’

Eoin Cleary brings us back to the tail end of 2015. Work had begun for the following year’s campaign, but motivation is thin on the ground. The season past hasn’t been kind.

Munster SFC quarter-final

CLARE V LIMERICK

Tomorrow: Cusack Park, Ennis, 3.30pm Cusack Park, Ennis, 3.30pm Referee: C Reilly, Meath

The Clare footballers are into their second year under Colm Collins and while their Division 3 status is secured courtesy of a final-round win over an already promoted Fermanagh, their championship run is quickly derailed. Cork take them by 12 points in the Munster semi-final and their summer is done when Longford depart Cusack Park with a three-point win.

Fast-forward to mucky pitches and the heavy grind of winter training and players are beginning to question the validity of inter-county life.

“It was a struggle to get lads to training at the start,” admits the corner-forward. “Guys went to pursue a different opportunity. Some guys went to America, some guys opted out. They felt they didn’t want to give the commitment. I remember one member, who shall remain nameless, remarked to me, ‘Why should you train for whatever amount of months of the year to get hammered by Cork or Kerry?’ I remember thinking that guy is no good to you anyway. That was the reality. A lot of guys thought like that and they didn’t come back.”

Similar to Liam Kearns’ utterance after Tipperary’s surprise victory over Cork in last year’s Munster Championship, they wished they had remained on board.

Where 2015 was testing, 2016 was trailblazing.

Promotion to the league’s second tier, followed by a dramatic Division 3 final win over Kildare at GAA HQ. As for the championship, victories over Laois, Sligo, and Clare through the back door saw the county progress to a first All-Ireland quarter-final.

“All the sacrifices are worth it after a year like 2016. It makes it a lot easier. You see more lads at gym sessions and training sessions than if you were beaten,” says Cleary.

“Those guys that didn’t commit in 2016 came back this year because they saw these guys are successful, we want to be part of this. When you lose, it’s very hard to coax guys back into it.”

For those who did hang around, the high of championship involvement in August is what they’re again seeking. They’re hooked.

“It’s like any addiction, you get a feel for it and you want more. We want to be near the Kerrys and Dublins again. We want to be at that top tier, at that top level. That’s the reason we train and we give up our lives for this. We’d love to get the opportunity to get as far as we did last year.

“We’re at a level this year where we’re closer to the likes of Cork and Kerry. You’ve got a good crop of guys there who are committed and have the right attitude. It just shows what you can do with these kinds of guys. It was nice to beat Cork in the league. In fairness, they always handed our arse to us! Talking to anyone, they didn’t know what it felt like to beat Cork. It just shows the level of Munster football is on the way up.”

With the Clare footballers and hurlers in Munster action over the next two weekends, it means an anxious fortnight in the Cleary household in Miltown Malbay — Eoin’s twin brother Conor is set to feature in the Banner half-back line when they face Limerick on Sunday week in the provincial hurling semi. “Conor is a very capable footballer, in fairness to him,” says Eoin.

“I played a bit of hurling up to minor level. My last game was [the 2012 county minor final], it was the infamous Anthony Daly incident. We [Kilmaley] won by a point so it was a nice way to bow out. I remember getting the paper the next day and a minor A final was the headline in some papers and I was thinking, ‘this is nuts’. I’d have never made it as a hurler. I was more of a hatchet man really.

“It’s brilliant for Conor and I that we get to see each other in these games and we can give advice to each other. When I see Conor do well, it rubs off well on me, it gives me good energy. I can feed off that. There are a few fixture clashes but my mother goes to the football and my father goes to the hurling. That’s that, it’s what they’re kind of into more.”