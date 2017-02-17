Home»Sport»Soccer

BRENDAN O'BRIEN: Italy are the only winners in keeping Six Nations closed shop

Friday, February 17, 2017
Brendan O'Brien

Brendan O'Brien wonders if Italy are still worthy of their Six Nations spot.

strong German side could tempt Six Nations bosses into opening up the competition. Picture: Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, rugby, Six Nations, Italy

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

England’s Dylan Hartley still in Lions frame, insists Warren Gatland

Warren Gatland drops in on Ireland to check on potential Lions

Ross Ford insists Scotland leadership strong despite Greig Laidlaw blow

Ireland beware as coach Noves sparking off a French revolution

More in this Section

Form shouldn’t be sole selection criteria


Breaking Stories

Viewers loved the Pogba brothers' mum trying to remain impartial with a half-and-half shirt

Padraig Harrington off to a flying start at Genesis Open

Taylor downs van Barneveld in what could be last meeting between two old foes

Manchester United see off St Etienne 3-0

Lifestyle

Meet the Irish photographer using military technology for his refugee-related exhibition

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Why cosmetic surgery games aimed at children as young as three need to be cut out

Exposing the secrets of mental health in London

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

    • 3
    • 10
    • 15
    • 17
    • 34
    • 39
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 