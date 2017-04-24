Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi dies in road accident

The cycling world was plunged into mourning over the weekend following the tragic death of Italian professional Michele Scarponi.

The 37-year old former winner of the Giro d’Italia was out for an early-morning training ride when he collided with a van at a crossroads.

He was killed instantly.

A father of two young boys, Scarponi was one of the most likeable riders in the peloton and though he served a ban for admitting to doping during his career, he was welcomed back to the sport.

His Astana team released a statement saying it was “a tragedy too big to be written”.

“Our athlete Michele Scarponi died while he was training on his bike close to his home in Filottrano,” it said.

“Born on September 25th, 1979, he left a wife and two kids. Michele ended 4th in the Tour of Alps yesterday afternoon in Trento. Then he went home by car with his masseur and was home in the evening with his family.

“Michele went out on his bike for an early morning training and there the tragedy happened.”

His passing was marked over the weekend by a minute silence before yesterday’s Liege-Bastogne-Liege in Belgium while the winner of the race, Alejandro Valverde, donated all of his winnings to the family of Scarponi.

Valverde pipped Ireland’s Dan Martin for the second time in a week after doing the same at Fléche-Wallone midweek.

The Irishman struck out for victory on the final ramp up to the finish line and he looked odds-on to take the win.

The 30-year old arrowed clear of a group of riders that contained the likes of Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing), Adam Yates, Michael Albasini (both Orica-SCOTT) and Valverde.

But the Spaniard times his moment perfectly, pipping Martin and breeze home for his fourth win in the race.

He also became the oldest ever winner of it at 36 years, and he will turn 37 years tomorrow.

Rounding out the podium in third was Milan-San Remo winner Michael Kwiatkowski (Team Sky).

“We had a young team here and the boys rode their heart out, giving everything and putting in an incredible display,” said Martin.

“On the final climb, which suited me, I bided my time and when I noticed Alejandro was a bit boxed in I attacked and rode full gas.

“But unfortunately he came back and it was another second place for me. I will return here in 2018 and try again to win, as I love Liège–Bastogne–Liège. I’m not sad after my second place, because I got beaten by the better rider. Instead, I am very satisfied with the fact the team showed once again how strong it is.”