IT Carlow endure a long night at Kildare

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Ian Baker

Kildare 4-24 IT Carlow 0-1: Kildare manager, Cian O’Neill, was in a perplexed mood following the result of this game.

When Ben McCormack opened the game with a point after thirty seconds, only to setup full-forward, David Slattery, for a palmed goal after a minute, the game was finished as a contest and soon become about minding players as they play three games in a week.

Carlow both failed threaten the Kildare goal and didn’t score in the first-half as Cathal McNally added Kildare’s second goal in the 29th minute.

Carlow centre-back, Eoin Buggie, had a point in the second half, but Kildare hit an unanswered 2-10 with good performances from both Ben McCormack and Cathal McNally.

Flynn and Tommy Moolick added further goals.

KILDARE:

S McNamara; P Kelly, M O’Grady, O Lyons; S Ryan, D Hyland (0-1), C O’Donoghue; T Moolick (1-3), F Dowling (0-2); F Conway (0-1), C Hartley (0-1), C McNally (1-2); N Flynn (1-3), D Slattery (1-1), B McCormack (0-5).

Subs:

P Connell for Moolick (h/t); E Heavy for McCormack (h/t); K Cribbin for McNally (40); E Callaghan (0-3) for Flynn (40); N Kelly (0-2) for Hartley (50); Moolick for Dowling (55).

IT Carlow:

D Campbell; T O’Connell, C Ward, J Casey; N Kane, E Buggie (0-1), T Collins; M Russell, W Young; R Ross, S Maughan, S Ryan; L Flynn, S Mulroy, D O’Sullivan.

Subs:

J Logue for O’Connell (h/t); R Ryan for Collins (39); S McGraynor for Russell (42); R Cahill for Mulroy (50); P O’Connor for Ryan (50); G Hanrahan for Buggie (55); J Walsh for Maughan (63); G Smyth for O’Sullivan (64).

Ref:

D Sheppard (Dublin)

