“It’s not the size of the dog in the fight that counts but the size of the fight in the dog’
— Barry McGuigan
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Cam Newton and Martin O’Neill should remember Arrigo Sacchi’s words
Breaking Stories
Olympics doping body distances itself from microchips for athletes suggestion
Sami Khedira has a bone to pick with EA Sports over his hairstyle on Fifa 18
Tyson fury reveals plans to fight three times in 2018
Michael Conlan will face Argentine opponent on return to Madison Square Garden
Lifestyle
Ask Audrey: 'It’s like I’m in a horror movie called Revenge of the Norries'
Meet the larger than life chef behind the menu's a Cork's newest Mexican restaurant
Netflix series careful to portray serial killers as sick, not suave
The Mitchelstown architect who went on to design iconic buildings in USA and Ireland
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job