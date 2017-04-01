At a stretch, you could call these the best of times and the worst of times for the boys in green.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
A matter of life and death
Breaking Stories
Cork City stay six points clear with Munster derby win against Limerick
O'Neill hits back at 'master tactician of the blame game' Koeman
Andros Townsend's solo golazo was March's goal of the month, so here he is to talk you through it
John the Baptist crown phenomenal season with fifth All-Ireland title
Lifestyle
Movie reviews: Free Fire, Ghost in the Shell, The Boss Baby
Former American chef Trevis Gleason on dealing with life’s interruptions
A make-up artist’s advice on how to get popstar-glam every day
Irish Guide Dogs tune into a dog's mind with new technology
More From The Irish Examiner