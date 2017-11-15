Home»Sport»Soccer

Irish dreams crumble in face of Danish onslaught

Wednesday, November 15, 2017
By Tony Leen
Sports Editor

James McClean cried the tears of a nation, crumbling in front of the cameras just as his Republic of Ireland colleagues had collapsed on a night of abject misery at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland’s World Cup dreams soared after only six minutes of the World Cup play-off second leg, but it was all downhill thereafter as Age Hareide’s Denmark ruthlessly exposed sloppy defending to rout the boys in green 5-1.

Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen claimed a hat-trick, with a shaken Republic manager Martin O’Neill admitting after the final whistle: “We were well beaten.”

Eriksen’s three goals took his tally for the campaign to 11 goals, just two fewer than the Republic managed in their 12 games.

James McClean had a chance to put Ireland 2-0 in the first half but he was as stunned as anyone by Ireland’s subsequent collapse.

“They were just better than us... I don’t know what to say... I am just devastated,” said the West Brom winger.

<div class="tweet" id="https://twitter.com/RTÉsport/status/930552598536396800"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> make_tweets(https://twitter.com/RTÉsport/status/930552598536396800); </script>

Two avoidable goals in three mad minutes gave the Danes a 2-1 half-time lead before Martin O’Neill, a manager not known for gambling, withdrew both his central midfielders at half-time, explaining afterwards: “There’s no point dying wondering. We had to get two goals back.

“The two [first half] goals we conceded were so, so sloppy,” the manager said. “The next goal is a comedy of mistakes. In a game of such importance, the whole mindset changes when you are 2-1 down inside a couple of minutes when perhaps you might have been 2-0 up.”

However, the absence of skipper David Meyler or Harry Arter was manifestly evident as Eriksen picked up scraps on the edge of the Irish area to score a third.

Another defensive howler gifted him his hat-trick and Ireland’s humiliation was complete in injury time when Nicklas Bendtner converted a penalty.

“Humiliation?,” frowned O’Neill afterwards, his RTÉ interview adding insult to injury. “We were well beaten.”

But somehow it felt much worse than a beating.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

sportsoccerIrelandDenmarkWorld Cup 2018

Related Articles

Five favourites and five also-rans for the World Cup in Russia

Former players hit out at 'clueless' performance against Denmark, saying 'it was all over the place'

Watch: Danish fans applaud the Boys in Green outside the Aviva

The End: Italy struggles to come to terms with failure

More in this Section

Republic of Ireland V Denmark: The winner takes it all in

Having displayed grit in Copenhagen, Ireland must find different gear tonight

Danes having own doubts about style and substance

GianluigiBuffon’s agony as Italy miss out on World Cup


Breaking Stories

Sam Allardyce gives up on Everton job after club's hesitation

Five favourites and five also-rans for the World Cup in Russia

Former players hit out at 'clueless' performance against Denmark, saying 'it was all over the place'

Watch: Danish fans applaud the Boys in Green outside the Aviva

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »