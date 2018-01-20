“Full of highs and lows, yeah.” That’s how Megan Campbell, with quiet and deliberate understatement, sums up her rollercoaster 2017.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Parents must curb their great expectations
Breaking Stories
Michael Carrick agrees to join Man United coaching staff after retirement
Lifestyle
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job